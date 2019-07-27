Salesforce Com (CRM) Shareholder Lone Pine Capital Has Upped Holding by $205.75 Million as Share Price Declined; Farmstead Capital Management Increased Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holding by $6.80 Million; Valuation Rose

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74 million, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $66.5. About 831,011 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ANATOL FEYGIN SPEAKS ON CALL; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS; 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 197.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.96 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310.44M, up from 658,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 4.73 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Selling Bonds to Finance MuleSoft Acquisition; 13/04/2018 – LiveData® Selected for Salesforce Accelerate, Expediting Time to Market for PeriOp Manager™ Surgical Workflow App; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 20/03/2018 – The merger will help Salesforce users unite data across different cloud products; 01/05/2018 – Spaulding Ridge LLC Acquires Buan Consulting, Broadening Services to Include Salesforce.com, CPQ and Contract Management; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-23B ON MULESOFT; 19/03/2018 – Brillio Acquires Comity Designs; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Platform

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 20 insider sales for $20.43 million activity. BLOCK KEITH had sold 5,000 shares worth $815,800 on Wednesday, February 13. 846 shares were sold by Hawkins Mark J, worth $134,514 on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $1.03M were sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, February 12. 5,325 shares valued at $857,751 were sold by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 15. $18,169 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Roos John Victor. Allanson Joe sold 14,897 shares worth $2.31 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Gru Limited Company reported 4,047 shares. First Mercantile Trust has 1,675 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Security Natl Trust invested 0.67% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Paradigm Asset Ltd Co owns 1,050 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Winch Advisory Service Ltd has invested 1.98% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Limited Liability Com owns 1,781 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Ca holds 1.65% or 57,555 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Company has invested 0.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Westpac Bk holds 0% or 223,249 shares in its portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership owns 16 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. American Century stated it has 3.28 million shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv reported 27,035 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.25% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 66,185 shares. Ima Wealth reported 13 shares. Axa reported 953,394 shares.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $17.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 90,000 shares to 651,661 shares, valued at $1.16B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.06M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

