Salesforce.Com (CRM) Shareholder Grassi Investment Management Has Increased Its Position; Carlisle Cos Com (CSL) Valuation Rose While New Amsterdam Partners Increased Position

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 5,330 shares as the company's stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 56,240 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91 million, up from 50,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $145.54. About 5.90 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (CSL) by 647.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 20,474 shares as the company's stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 23,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 3,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $141.08. About 268,936 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) by 6,995 shares to 48,445 shares, valued at $9.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 375,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,600 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance" on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: "Does the Latest Drop in Salesforce Stock Make It a Buy? – Investorplace.com" on August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Next Century Growth Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.4% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bridgecreek Invest Mngmt owns 91,039 shares or 3.06% of their US portfolio. The Maine-based Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Old Second State Bank Of Aurora has 277 shares. Quantres Asset Ltd has invested 2.15% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.32% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Fil stated it has 1.90 million shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Clough Partners LP owns 164,295 shares or 2.28% of their US portfolio. Nomura Hldg Inc owns 134,486 shares. 270,686 were reported by Montag Caldwell Ltd. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.27% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Permanens Capital Lp has invested 0.14% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). First Mercantile Trust Co reported 0.06% stake. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Company accumulated 7,500 shares. Hitchwood Capital Mngmt LP reported 225,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 3,462 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). 4,165 were reported by Strs Ohio. Asset Mngmt accumulated 3,459 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Inc has 0% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Mackay Shields accumulated 0.04% or 42,312 shares. Aperio Lc holds 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) or 18,025 shares. Georgia-based Synovus has invested 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 11,003 shares. Globeflex LP reported 0.34% stake. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 95,883 shares. Rice Hall James And Assoc Ltd Llc accumulated 23,873 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 6,000 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co reported 10,000 shares. Bessemer Group owns 2,446 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (NYSE:AL) by 32,918 shares to 22,315 shares, valued at $767,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs by 17,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,884 shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).