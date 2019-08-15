Salesforce Com (CRM) Shareholder Generation Investment Management Llp Decreased Its Stake by $35.27 Million; York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Lowered Position in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by $16.78 Million

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 16.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 223,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.09 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172.84 million, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $139.72. About 8.14 million shares traded or 15.31% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Adj EPS 46c-Adj EPS 47c; 29/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce President Explains Thought Behind MuleSoft Deal; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 08/05/2018 – MuleSoft Founder Connects with Salesforce in Massive Acquisition; 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro lnsert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) Investors; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END UNEARNED REVENUE OF $6.20 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, 23% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EXPECT SYNERGIES WITH MULESOFT ‘OVER LONGER TERM’

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 419,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.94M, down from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $43.81. About 2.76M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 09/05/2018 – Immuno-Oncology Treatment Imfinzi for Stage III, Unresectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Now Approved in Canada; 08/03/2018 – SPIMACO – ESTIMATED COST FOR PROJECT OF PRODUCING MEDICINES FOR CANCER DISEASES BASED ON CURRENT STUDIES TO REACH 245 MLN RIYALS; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll; 13/03/2018 – AVILLION SAYS NO FINANCIAL TERMS ARE DISCLOSED; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN.L CEO SAYS IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH INVESTORS TO ADDRESS CONCERNS ON EXECUTIVE BONUS SCHEME; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 03/04/2018 – FDA boost for AstraZeneca cancer therapy; 13/03/2018 – Avillion Signs Co-Development Agreement with Pearl Therapeutics Inc. (part of AstraZeneca) to Conduct Clinical Development of PT027 in Asthma; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LEVEL OF EXTERNALISATION REVENUE, DIVESTMENT TIMING AND INVESTMENT IN LAUNCHES IMPACTED OVERALL RESULTS; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca pay report rejected by 35 pct of shareholders

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 66.32 million shares to 132.07M shares, valued at $248.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 362,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 902,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 24.34 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 51,290 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $240.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 49,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 388.11 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.