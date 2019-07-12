Salesforce Com (CRM) Shareholder Generation Investment Management Llp Cut Its Stake by $35.27 Million as Stock Price Declined; Eagle Materials (EXP) Holding Lifted by Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 16.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 223,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.09 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172.84 million, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $158.9. About 6.88M shares traded or 15.88% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Borrows $2.5 Billion for MuleSoft Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Com; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EXPECT SYNERGIES WITH MULESOFT ‘OVER LONGER TERM’; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-23B ON MULESOFT; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro lnsert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SEES LONG-TERM REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 OF $21 BLN TO $23 BLN – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 EPS 91c-EPS 93c; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at MuleSoft CONNECT 2018; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 3,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,805 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 10,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $83.99. About 722,568 shares traded or 40.01% up from the average. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 16.59% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 36 insider sales for $33.65 million activity. Benioff Marc had sold 15,000 shares worth $2.36 million on Tuesday, February 5. Allanson Joe sold $2.31 million worth of stock. Tallapragada Srinivas had sold 362 shares worth $53,992 on Tuesday, January 22. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Roos John Victor sold $16,971. Weaver Amy E had sold 5,325 shares worth $857,751 on Friday, February 15. 490 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $73,082 were sold by Robbins Cynthia G..

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $71.16 million for 441.39 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny accumulated 123,793 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc has 0.26% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Convergence Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,553 shares stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.43% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 0.13% or 137,473 shares. Maryland Capital Mgmt reported 1.75% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 0.12% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 17,832 shares. Cibc Asset reported 120,680 shares stake. Quantbot Tech Lp stated it has 19,092 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd has invested 0.38% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Wesbanco Bancorp holds 0.91% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 114,878 shares. Kistler holds 2,183 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 28,311 shares to 4.28 million shares, valued at $659.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 49,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Cap Prtnrs Lc holds 0.2% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) or 926,326 shares. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 213,080 shares. Empyrean Capital Prns Lp accumulated 0.39% or 100,480 shares. Lenox Wealth Management reported 0.12% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0.01% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 72,872 shares. Skylands Ltd Liability stated it has 124,700 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Gradient Investments accumulated 0% or 200 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 12,300 shares. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Weitz Investment accumulated 0.27% or 78,500 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Sprucegrove Invest Mgmt Ltd has 240,900 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 4,513 shares. Mackenzie Financial stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Copper Miners Etf by 497,882 shares to 518,242 shares, valued at $11.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Brazil Etf (EWZ) by 161,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,500 shares, and cut its stake in Core (NASDAQ:CORE).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $184,868 activity.

