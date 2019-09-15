Salesforce.Com (CRM) Shareholder Front Barnett Associates Has Increased Its Holding by $302,302; Soroban Capital Partners LP Decreased Its Holding in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by $31.08 Million

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 409,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 2.79 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $212.42M, down from 3.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $69.44. About 584,356 shares traded or 15.37% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MAY ENTER INTO TALKS WITH W.R. GRACE TO REVIEW OPTIONS; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 25/04/2018 – Grace Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Inter Pipeline; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Had Seen 2018 Adhusted EPS $3.72-$3.82; 14/05/2018 – Grace Announces Departure of CFO and Appointment of Interim CFO; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Now Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 5%-7%; Had Seen 4%-6%; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.77, REV VIEW $1.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Front Barnett Associates Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc bought 2,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 67,962 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.31M, up from 65,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $152.98. About 3.51M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Sales Jump 25% — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 20/03/2018 – Teddy Schleifer: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 29/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce President Explains Thought Behind MuleSoft Deal; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE Builds its Cryptocurrency Business on Salesforce; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018; 10/04/2018 – Movember Foundation Teams Up With Swrve To Drive Engagement And Fundraising Across Multiple Channels; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Brillio Acquires Comity Designs; 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold GRA shares while 77 reduced holdings.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $15.32 million activity. The insider 40 North Latitude Fund LP bought 28,487 shares worth $1.85 million. $68,210 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was bought by Dockman William C. on Friday, August 2.

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $61.40M for 18.87 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.69% negative EPS growth.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $6.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altice Usa Inc by 1.00 million shares to 21.00M shares, valued at $511.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 910,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Front Barnett Associates Llc, which manages about $703.04 million and $596.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 18,800 shares to 39,436 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,770 shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF).