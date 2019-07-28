Salesforce Com (CRM) Shareholder Fort Point Capital Partners Raised Its Stake by $13.56 Million; Holder Checchi Capital Advisers Raised Apple (AAPL) Holding

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3432.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 85,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88,307 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.99M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 4.73 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion, announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE TENDERED ABOUT 83% AGGREGATE VOTING SHRS OF MULESOFT; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Net $344M; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2 Billion in its French Business Over Five Years; 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce will pay $44.89 per share for Mulesoft, a 36 percent premium; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce to Host Second-Annual Salesforce Equality Awards in San Francisco; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Adj EPS 46c-Adj EPS 47c

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 969.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 48,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,473 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.16M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Ireland expects hearings on Apple EU tax appeal in autumn; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Calls for More Regulations on Data Privacy; 19/03/2018 – iDrop News: Rumor Claims Apple Will Soon Launch a `Blush Gold’ iPhone X; 12/03/2018 – Acquisition of Magazine-Subscription Service Could Bolster Apple News; 28/03/2018 – Apple has a new 9.7-inch iPad. It will start at $299 for schools and $329 for everyone else; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s working on a wireless headset for both AR, VR- CNET; 20/04/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple open-sources its FoundationDB database technology; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook Criticizes Tariffs In Bloomberg Interview — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 18 insider sales for $17.28 million activity. Roos John Victor sold $18,169 worth of stock. Shares for $134,514 were sold by Hawkins Mark J. $923,058 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Harris Parker. Allanson Joe had sold 14,897 shares worth $2.31 million. 10,000 shares were sold by Benioff Marc, worth $1.58 million on Friday, February 8. $811,530 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Weaver Amy E.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $228.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 25,888 shares to 38,134 shares, valued at $472,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 212,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,927 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas invested 0.51% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Wespac Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.37% or 3,507 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring owns 1.04M shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 1.13 million shares. Parsons Management Incorporated Ri reported 32,295 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.43% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Fred Alger Management Incorporated has 2.82% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Rathbone Brothers Plc accumulated 275,820 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Miura Glob Management Limited Company accumulated 100,000 shares. The Washington-based Coldstream Capital Inc has invested 0.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cadinha Llc stated it has 16,135 shares. Ems Capital Lp has invested 8.67% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 169,568 are held by Mirae Asset Investments. Cibc Asset Management invested 0.12% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Pnc Fin Service Grp Inc has invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00 million and $855.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 7,734 shares to 24,155 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,835 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.