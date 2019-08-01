Salesforce Com (CRM) Shareholder Fort Point Capital Partners Has Upped Its Stake by $13.56 Million as Valuation Declined; Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Shareholder Mill Road Capital Management Has Raised Stake

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 14.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $2.22. About 31,956 shares traded or 61.26% up from the average. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3432.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 85,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 88,307 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.99 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $155.86. About 2.21M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Agrees to Buy MuleSoft for About $6.5 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce Completes Acquisition Of MuleSoft; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – COS WILL INITIALLY DELIVER 2 NEW INTEGRATIONS TO DRIVE BRAND ENGAGEMENT, BOOST TEAM PRODUCTIVITY; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Rev $12.66B-$12.71B; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce’s new San Francisco headquarters is officially open. Here’s a view from the top floor; 19/03/2018 – Brillio Acquires Comity Designs; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to Acquire MuleSoft for Enterprise Value of $6.5B

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $228.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,415 shares to 1,585 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,277 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $11.85 million activity. The insider Roos John Victor sold $16,971. Weaver Amy E had sold 5,325 shares worth $811,530. 200 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $32,216 were sold by Conway Craig. Harris Parker sold $1.03 million worth of stock. The insider BLOCK KEITH sold 5,000 shares worth $795,000. Shares for $2.31M were sold by Allanson Joe on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tennessee-based Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.6% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 2.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cullinan invested in 0.68% or 57,340 shares. 3,155 were reported by Art Advsrs Ltd Liability. Gulf Intl Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd holds 0.51% or 184,823 shares. Tybourne Mngmt (Hk) Limited accumulated 2.09M shares. Clough Prns Lp stated it has 164,295 shares. 190,582 were reported by Suntrust Banks Incorporated. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 1.15% or 236,247 shares in its portfolio. Primecap Mngmt Ca accumulated 0.09% or 735,060 shares. Davenport Ltd Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Carroll Financial Assocs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,308 shares. Sei Invs Communications has invested 0.43% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Duncker Streett And has 505 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker invested 0.36% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $80,569 activity. Shares for $59,381 were bought by TANNER DELBERT H on Wednesday, May 15.