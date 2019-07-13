Salesforce.Com (CRM) Shareholder Forbes J M & Co Llp Decreased Position by $4.22 Million as Share Price Declined; Agilent Technologies (A) Stake Has Boosted by Investec Asset Management Ltd

Forbes J M & Co Llp decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 25.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp sold 26,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,410 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.10 million, down from 103,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $158.08. About 4.09M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-built Industry Solutions; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT; 28/03/2018 – Orange Polska and Orange Belgium Partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME A3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/03/2018 – Intercom considers itself the “next-generation Salesforce,” offering a digital take on a timeless problem: improving businesses’ interactions with potential or existing customers; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce Can’t Stop With Strong Growth, Margins Forecast

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 76.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 51,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 118,514 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.53M, up from 67,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $71.65. About 2.52 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 15/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 01/05/2018 – Agilent Announces Real-Time, Live-Cell ATP Rate Assay Kit; 07/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Lasergen, Inc; 04/05/2018 – FTC: 20181048: Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Lasergen, Inc; 04/05/2018 – AGILENT EXPANDING ITS LOGISTICS CENTER IN CEDAR CREEK, TEXAS; 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE LAB INFORMATICS WITH PURCHASE O; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets from Young In Scientific Co. Ltd; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Rev $1.21B; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 30/03/2018 – FTC: Application For Commission Approval of Proposed Cross-License of Certain Intellectual Property Between Agilent

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10M for 439.11 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 35 sales for $31.43 million activity. On Wednesday, January 23 the insider Benioff Marc sold $1.49M. Shares for $73,082 were sold by Robbins Cynthia G.. Roos John Victor sold $16,944 worth of stock or 114 shares. Conway Craig sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15. Harris Parker also sold $1.00 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. $777,823 worth of stock was sold by Weaver Amy E on Tuesday, January 15.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. Another trade for 17,491 shares valued at $1.31 million was made by McMullen Michael R. on Wednesday, January 30.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 142,226 shares to 2.08 million shares, valued at $176.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Factset Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 42,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 721,083 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).