Salesforce.Com (CRM) Shareholder Exchange Capital Management Lifted Holding; Bangor Savings Bank Has Increased Its Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by $846,423 as Shares Declined

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 168.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 18,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 28,685 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 10,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.09. About 7.23 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – LUPUS THERAPEUTICS, BMY TO COLLABORATE ON BMS-986165 TESTING; 19/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Christmas Festival Committee Thu, 4/19/2018, 7:30 PM; 05/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 145KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 10:00 AM; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/4/2018, 8:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – So now embargo times may be shifting $BMY; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/25/2018, 7:00 PM; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 22.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 5,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 28,863 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 23,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $149.54. About 6.12M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Doubles Down on Small Businesses With Software Swap; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Com; 10/04/2018 – Movember Foundation Teams Up With Swrve To Drive Engagement And Fundraising Across Multiple Channels; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Salesforce.com And Debt ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Gives Rosy Revenue Forecast on String of Acquisitions; 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX ADDED NOW, ICE, MSFT, CRM, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Orange Polska and Orange Belgium Partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $356.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 23,490 shares to 6,805 shares, valued at $402,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr(R) S&P Midcap 400 Etf (MDY) by 1,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,090 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Company reported 2,338 shares stake. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt owns 17,169 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. The California-based Primecap Mngmt Ca has invested 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Two Sigma Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Lc has 2,135 shares. 5,897 are held by Rosenbaum Jay D. Moreover, Personal Advsrs has 0.5% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 280,605 shares. Campbell & Invest Adviser Ltd holds 5,524 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wetherby Asset has 0.32% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 16,052 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability reported 0.15% stake. Acg Wealth reported 5,121 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Tiger Eye Limited Co has invested 1.08% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tudor Corporation Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 17,832 shares. First Manhattan reported 1,256 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 145,196 are owned by Norinchukin Bank & Trust The.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Barclays 1 (SHY) by 17,674 shares to 3,122 shares, valued at $263,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tot World Stk Index (VT) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,373 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. The insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.