Salesforce Com (CRM) Shareholder Coatue Management Has Upped Stake by $149.11 Million; As Thermon Group Holding (THR) Stock Price Declined, New South Capital Management Has Upped Position by $2.57 Million

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Thermon Group Holding Inc (THR) by 19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 106,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 669,999 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.42M, up from 563,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Thermon Group Holding Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $719.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.98. About 27,296 shares traded. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) has risen 4.93% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical THR News: 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 22/03/2018 – Thermon: With Dalgetty’s Appointment, Board Will Be Comprised of 9 Directors; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – SEES TOTAL REVENUE FOR COMBINED BUSINESS TO REACH $360 MLN – $370 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/03/2018 Thermon Appoints Linda Dalgetty to Its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – EXPECT THERMON HEATING SYSTEMS REVENUE CONTRIBUTION FROM $85.0 MLN TO $90.0 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/03/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC – FOLLOWING DALGETTY’S APPOINTMENT, THERMON’S BOARD WILL BE COMPRISED OF 9 DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS SAYS QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34 – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Thermon Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THR); 30/04/2018 – Thermon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 96.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 943,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.92 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303.70 million, up from 973,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $145.81. About 4.33 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion, announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to buy MuleSoft in $6.5 bln deal; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Rev $12.66B-$12.71B; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro lnsert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue for its fiscal first quarter, and its second-quarter revenue guidance also exceeded estimates; 11/04/2018 – Salesforce Customers Drive New Levels of Productivity and Innovation with Lightning; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to Acquire MuleSoft for Enterprise Value of $6.5B; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 836,211 shares to 3.80M shares, valued at $633.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69M shares, and cut its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.86% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Wetherby Asset Mgmt accumulated 16,052 shares. Partner Fund Management Lp holds 205,398 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). New England Investment And Retirement Gru Inc holds 3,046 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.24% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 6.67M shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 2,776 shares. 2,833 were reported by Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd Liability Corp. Ems Cap LP has invested 8.67% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Advsrs Asset Management Inc holds 0.1% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 33,986 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 10.68M shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Caxton Associates Lp has 76,816 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.41% or 700,000 shares in its portfolio. Ballentine Prtn Lc has invested 0.07% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 100,666 were accumulated by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $165,530 activity. $107,350 worth of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) shares were bought by CLARKE JOHN U. Another trade for 2,250 shares valued at $49,725 was made by FIX ROGER L on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold THR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 31.99 million shares or 2.11% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 663,439 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has 63,142 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 46 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 5,400 shares. First Mercantile Trust Co has 0.05% invested in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) for 8,763 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Citigroup reported 10,894 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Menta Lc holds 19,602 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Glenmede Commerce Na stated it has 0% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Us Bancorporation De holds 588 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Granite Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 60,423 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Broadview Advisors Ltd Com invested in 111,944 shares or 0.75% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 42,846 shares.