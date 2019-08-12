Salesforce Com (CRM) Shareholder Clearbridge Investments Upped Holding; Ibm Retirement Fund Raised Its Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $449,661

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 16,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 205,464 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.54 million, up from 188,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $140.94. About 1.36 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 13c; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion, announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: LARGEST PUBLIC-SECTOR DEAL WITH USDA LAST QUARTER; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO INVEST $2.2B IN FRENCH OVER FIVE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-

Ibm Retirement Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibm Retirement Fund bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,088 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 25,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibm Retirement Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $137.11. About 1.96 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington-based Brighton Jones Ltd has invested 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Baltimore has invested 1.92% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management Inc has 1.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 62,352 shares. Fred Alger Management has invested 0.4% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). West Chester Capital Advisors has invested 1.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Founders Cap Mngmt Limited stated it has 97,595 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,618 shares. Moreover, Norinchukin Savings Bank The has 1.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Columbus Hill Capital Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 143,500 shares. Bsw Wealth invested 0.46% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Contravisory Mngmt Inc stated it has 35,176 shares. 22,045 are held by L And S. The California-based Capital Rech Invsts has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Orleans Cap Corporation La holds 8,080 shares. Moreover, Albert D Mason has 0.29% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,601 shares.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 28,084 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $18.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 31,731 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22.75 million shares, and cut its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider BLOCK KEITH sold $815,800. Benioff Marc had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.59M. Conway Craig had sold 200 shares worth $32,216. Roos John Victor sold $18,169 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Associate LP invested 1.77% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hartford Investment Mngmt Co reported 90,006 shares. Mitchell Cap Mngmt holds 8,348 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Eqis Cap Mngmt holds 0.05% or 3,946 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Svcs Communications Ma holds 0.5% or 7.44 million shares. Crossvault Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.94% or 35,940 shares in its portfolio. Scotia Capital holds 60,830 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 599,399 are owned by Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Inc Lc holds 0.14% or 4,047 shares in its portfolio. Enterprise Financial Corp accumulated 917 shares. 31,840 were reported by Cohen Klingenstein Llc. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership has 163,454 shares. Wetherby Asset Inc stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Bell Bank has 0.31% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tompkins Fin Corp has 0.06% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,956 shares.