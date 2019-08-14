Salesforce.Com (CRM) Shareholder Chemical Bank Has Increased Its Position; Citigroup (C) Holder Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Lowered Stake by $1.11 Million

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 20.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 2,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 16,777 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, up from 13,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $143.88. About 4.83 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Platform; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – IF DEAL WITH MULESOFT IS TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, MULESOFT WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $187 MLN; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: CRM TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 28/03/2018 – Vlocity Announces Industry Cloud Continuous Delivery™ Solutions for Salesforce, Powered by Copado; 28/03/2018 – Orange Polska and Orange Belgium Partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2B in Its French Business Over Five Years

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 41.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 17,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 25,443 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 43,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $64.83. About 18.79 million shares traded or 42.85% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD NTB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $46; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.80 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.78 PCT IN MARCH – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – U.K. YouGov Citi April Inflation Expectations (Table); 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 11/05/2018 – MOVES-Barclays hires Citigroup’s Clements, beefs up US CLO platform; 21/03/2018 – Cash Cow: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP NAMES ANGEL NG AS ITS HONG KONG CEO; 26/03/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 10% in 2018, Citi Leads; 28/03/2018 – HOLD-Citi, Canaan invest in shipment monitoring firm Contguard; 06/03/2018 – World Economic Forum leads creation of fintech cybersecurity consortium

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,356 shares to 4,094 shares, valued at $765,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,837 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Morgan Stanley: Salesforce Shares Aren’t Pricing In Strong Free Cash Flow Growth – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Compass Point Says Salesforce A Core Holding For Investors, Bullish On Workday – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) – ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Give Their View On Salesforce And The Real Estate Sector – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Does the Latest Drop in Salesforce Stock Make It a Buy? – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps & Bell reported 1.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Convergence Inv Prtn Limited stated it has 1,553 shares. Barometer Cap stated it has 26,400 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 31,374 shares. South Street Advisors Lc holds 5.26% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 109,547 shares. Moreover, Parkwood Ltd Liability Co has 0.88% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Autus Asset Mngmt Lc reported 19,118 shares stake. Perigon Wealth has invested 1.25% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 1,461 are held by M Hldgs Secs Inc. Cypress Management Limited Liability (Wy) has invested 1.17% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Adi Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,000 shares or 2.27% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 378,295 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Co holds 3,612 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Com reported 8,122 shares. Middleton & Ma reported 98,825 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.14 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,574 shares to 130,287 shares, valued at $21.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 20,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).