Salesforce.Com (CRM) Shareholder Cadinha & Co Has Lifted Holding; Shareholder Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Upped Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.58% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44.52. About 6.14 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 03/04/2018 – New-Look Nigerian MPC May Make the Same Rates Call as Before; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM ‘BBB’ RATING ON ACQ PLAN; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 22/03/2018 – SENATE APPROVALS MEAN NIGERIA CENTRAL BANK’S MPC NOW HAS SUFFICIENT NUMBERS TO MEET; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK COMMENTS ON MPC MEETING CHANGE ON WEBSITE; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S SENATE APPROVES FESTUS ADENIKINJU, ALIYU RAFINDADI SANUSI AND ROBERT CHINWENDU ASOGWA AS NEW MPC MEMBERS; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON APRIL RATES MEETING; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC DECISION TO RETAIN POLICY RATE IS UNANIMOUS; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE THERE IS A RISK THAT RECENT FRAUD IN A PUBLIC SECTOR BANK MAY MAKE BANKSRISK AVERSE AND SLOW LENDING; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY REFINERY COMPLETES MULTI-UNIT OVERHAUL

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 154.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 9,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 16,135 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, up from 6,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $140.37. About 5.59M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 20/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 15/03/2018 – NYDJ Apparel Selects Salesforce to Accelerate Growth and Deliver Personalized Shopping Experiences; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce Plans More Than $2 Billion Investment in France; 01/05/2018 – Spaulding Ridge LLC Acquires Buan Consulting, Broadening Services to Include Salesforce.com, CPQ and Contract Management; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE TENDERED ABOUT 83% AGGREGATE VOTING SHRS OF MULESOFT; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce announced an agreement on Tuesday to buy Mulesoft; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: MULESOFT DEAL CREATES $150M CASH FLOW HEADWIND; 07/03/2018 – PointClickCare Technologies Extends Capabilities of Salesforce Health Cloud With Its Long-Term and Post-Acute Care Insights; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $510.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,256 shares to 17,612 shares, valued at $4.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 8,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,657 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Barclays 20 Plus Yr (TLT).

