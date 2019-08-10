Salesforce.Com (CRM) Shareholder Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Lowered Holding by $345,230; Aquiline Capital Partners Position in Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Cut by $1.06 Million

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 91,039 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42M, down from 93,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $143.37. About 4.89M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2 Billion in its French Business Over Five Years; 13/04/2018 – Salesforce Achieved Gender Parity, But It’s a Constant Struggle; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 8c; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX ADDED NOW, ICE, MSFT, CRM, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – MULESOFT SHAREHOLDER SUES TO BLOCK $6.5 BLN SALE TO SALESFORCE; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE SIGNS PACT TO BUY MULESOFT; 16/03/2018 – CoreValue Is a Gold Sponsor at Salesforce World Tour in Amsterdam

Aquiline Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc sold 19,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 2.22M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.28 million, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $55.95. About 219,510 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.31 million activity.

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.36 million for 10.52 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.97 million activity. 5,325 shares were sold by Weaver Amy E, worth $857,751 on Friday, February 15. $18,169 worth of stock was sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, February 14. On Thursday, February 14 Benioff Marc sold $1.59 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 10,000 shares. 200 shares valued at $32,216 were sold by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15. Shares for $1.03 million were sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78 million for 398.25 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

