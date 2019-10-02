Salesforce.Com (CRM) Shareholder Bluestein R H & Company Has Lowered Stake; Halcyon Management Partners LP Increased Its Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Stake

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 64.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 66,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 170,318 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.44M, up from 103,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.54. About 521,696 shares traded or 25.13% up from the average. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Spark Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONCE); 09/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN SPARK THERAPEUTICS AS OF MARCH 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS SELLS PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER FOR $110M; 09/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO CONSIDER VIEW OF ISS, AMONG OTHERS REGARDING ELECTION OF SPARK THERAPEUTICS’ BOARD AT 2018 MEETING; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S: $8.7 BILLION ACQUISITION OF AVEXIS STRENGTHENS NOVARTIS’S PIPELINE IN GENE THERAPY, BUT REDUCES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO ENGAGE IN DIALOGUE WITH SPARK THERAPEUTICS TO BE ALLOWED TO DESIGNATE AT LEAST 1 BOARD MEMBER; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.25, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss $46.4M

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 7,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 213,764 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.43 million, down from 221,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $144.46. About 3.22 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 16/04/2018 – MULESOFT SHAREHOLDER SUES TO BLOCK $6.5 BLN SALE TO SALESFORCE; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF SAYS U.S. NEEDS PRIVACY LAW LIKE EU’S GDPR; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion, announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: MULESOFT DEAL CREATES $150M CASH FLOW HEADWIND; 24/05/2018 – Salesforce Positioned as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center for Tenth Consecutive Year; 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.04, REV VIEW $12.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC

More notable recent Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy $1 Trillion Apple (AAPL) Stock on iPhone 11 & Streaming TV Potential? – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GBT Announces New Employment Inducement Grants – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Roku Introduces $180 Smart Soundbar, Subwoofer – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Small Changes That Could Make You Happier at Work – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Apple TV+’s Price Is So Low – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.64% more from 28.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd accumulated 8,930 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 145,411 shares. Capital World holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 238,020 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 25,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 5,269 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 10,164 shares. Longfellow Investment Management Llc owns 2,083 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 177,203 shares. Glenmede Na holds 9,000 shares. Fairfax Hldgs Can invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). The Ontario – Canada-based Polar Asset Mgmt Prns has invested 0.1% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Vanguard reported 3.18 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ecor1 Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6.35% or 614,128 shares. Intl Gru Inc has invested 0.01% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Wait for High-Flying Cloud-Based Salesforce Stock to Fall – Investorplace.com” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BAML’s favorite Q4 picks – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce May Soon Challenge Its All-Time Highs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Has Salesforce.com Stock Peaked? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe Rusling owns 0.01% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 242 shares. Valinor Management Lp holds 314,680 shares. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 3 shares. Stearns Finance Svcs owns 0.04% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,445 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 239,763 shares. Chesley Taft And Associate Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.69% or 58,239 shares. Kj Harrison And Inc invested in 0.1% or 2,000 shares. 244,041 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Management. Oakworth Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Forbes J M And Ltd Liability Partnership owns 84,459 shares. Axa holds 788,676 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 19,114 shares. 8.28M were reported by Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon. Nomura Asset Management Ltd owns 236,119 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania holds 0.08% or 12,956 shares in its portfolio.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 84,457 shares to 155,455 shares, valued at $31.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 99,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Jacobs Engineering Grp (NYSE:JEC).