Salesforce.Com (CRM) Shareholder Bamco Cut Position; Girard Partners LTD Lifted Holding in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs Com (FIS) by $433,807

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs Com (FIS) by 15.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 3,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,117 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 24,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $129.71. About 2.51M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18

Bamco Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc sold 3,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,296 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, down from 34,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $157.13. About 6.55 million shares traded or 8.41% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce.com: The Force Is With Them — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – MuleSoft Founder Connects with Salesforce in Massive Acquisition; 22/05/2018 – Accellion Announces Availability of its Secure File Sharing and Governance Platform on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 26/04/2018 – Marketing Cloud Solutions Combined With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transforming Social Media Platforms; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Doubles Down on Small Businesses With Software Swap; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to Acquire MuleSoft for Enterprise Value of $6.5B; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce will pay $44.89 per share for Mulesoft, a 36 percent premium; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 REVENUE IS PROJECTED TO BE $12.66 BLN TO $12.71 BLN

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 29 insider sales for $26.67 million activity. $1.03M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Harris Parker. The insider Tallapragada Srinivas sold $53,992. Shares for $749,873 were sold by BLOCK KEITH. 10,000 shares were sold by Benioff Marc, worth $1.59 million. The insider Weaver Amy E sold $857,751. Hawkins Mark J sold $1.36 million worth of stock or 9,067 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10M for 436.47 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 7 Best Acquisitions of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “How Will Salesforce.com’s Gross Profits Be Impacted Due to Tableau Acquisition? – Forbes” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Splunk Rose 10.3% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Ibtimes.com‘s news article titled: “How Salesforce Is Seeding Growth for Zendesk – International Business Times” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Worldpay Sold To Fidelity National In $34B Deal To ‘Accelerate The Future Of Finance’ – Benzinga” published on March 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fidelity National Information Services: Truth Stranger Than Fiction – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Fidelity National (FIS) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.