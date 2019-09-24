Salesforce.Com (CRM) Shareholder Ashmore Wealth Management Upped Stake by $3.60 Million; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Bruni J V & Company Has Boosted Its Position

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 23,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 269,626 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.91 million, up from 245,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.68. About 667,074 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END UNEARNED REVENUE OF $6.20 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, 23% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE CEO SPEAKS AT TRAILHEADX CONFERENCE IN SAN FRANCISCO; 13/03/2018 – Bullhorn Acquires Talent Rover and Jobscience to Accelerate the Delivery of Its Global Salesforce Offering; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and lnnovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 09/05/2018 – Ideal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: REPRESENTS 36% PREMIUM OVER MULESOFT’S CLOSE PRICE; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $6.5B; 16/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft – sources (Reuters) –

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2871.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 91,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 94,380 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.18M, up from 3,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.43. About 1.59M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,577 shares. Moreover, Woodstock has 2.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 92,655 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aspen Inv Mgmt Incorporated, a Michigan-based fund reported 7,932 shares. New York-based Newbrook Cap LP has invested 3.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Proshare Advsr Limited Com has 356,371 shares. Modera Wealth Management Ltd reported 3,461 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Incorporated owns 1,885 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,914 shares. Private Ocean Limited Com accumulated 0.12% or 3,229 shares. Essex Svcs invested in 26,233 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Nottingham Advsr Inc reported 2,370 shares. Somerset Gp Ltd Llc, Minnesota-based fund reported 14,525 shares. Moreover, B Riley Wealth Management has 0.21% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Smithfield Tru has 0.36% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 25,246 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “OId Worries Are Dragging Down Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Big Court Rulings Out Of Europe – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce.com Continues Its Shopping Spree – salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce: Growth Is Impressive Only Because Of Acquisitions – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce Stock Is a Great Market Barometer – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 230 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hitchwood Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 55,000 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Freestone Cap Holdg Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Profund Limited Liability Corp accumulated 87,526 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Miles Incorporated accumulated 3,895 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Toth Finance Advisory holds 0.07% or 2,120 shares. Regal Investment Advisors Lc holds 14,972 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel has 3.76% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Alexandria Cap Limited Co holds 16,600 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Management Lc invested in 0% or 15 shares. Hilton Mgmt Llc reported 85 shares. Stearns Services reported 1,445 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd reported 12.65M shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 1.23 million shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Legal General Pcl owns 4.28 million shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio.

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap (NYSE:SNA) by 157,138 shares to 121,875 shares, valued at $20.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 281,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 987,849 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).