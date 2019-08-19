Salesforce.Com (CRM) Shareholder Ally Financial Has Decreased Its Holding as Share Value Declined; Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Lifted Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $391,286

Ally Financial Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $143.96. About 1.66M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Teddy Schleifer: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Gold Sponsorship for Salesforce World Tour London Amid European Market Footprint Expansion; 03/04/2018 – iWave Announces Salesforce Integration Available on the Salesforce AppExchange; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END UNEARNED REVENUE OF $6.20 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, 23% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox Aims to Raise Up to $748 Million in IPO, Salesforce Pact; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- BELIEVE REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE METRIC WILL BE A “BETTER INDICATOR” OF FUTURE REVENUE THAN UNEARNED/DEFERRED REVENUE – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE TENDERED ABOUT 83% AGGREGATE VOTING SHRS OF MULESOFT; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Adobe (ADBE) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 1,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 30,275 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07M, up from 28,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Adobe for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $289.15. About 446,936 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,240 shares to 2,782 shares, valued at $4.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWM) by 17,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,017 shares, and cut its stake in Sector Spdr (XLV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Service Inc reported 1.78% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Holdg reported 0.78% stake. The Washington-based Freestone Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ems Capital Lp accumulated 182,290 shares or 3.65% of the stock. Lpl Financial Limited Com holds 190,653 shares. Trust Communication Of Toledo Na Oh reported 1,800 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Tru Communications invested in 4,891 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Greenleaf has 0.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4,760 shares. Capital Ca owns 0.54% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 8,474 shares. 1,997 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com. Boys Arnold reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com holds 2.22% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 253,260 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.31% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 937,144 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 276,002 shares. Highland Management Ltd Company holds 0.2% or 9,762 shares.

Ally Financial Inc, which manages about $524.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 36,000 shares to 128,000 shares, valued at $9.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

