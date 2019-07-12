Salesforce.Com (CRM) Shareholder Ally Financial Has Cut Its Holding by $1.26 Million as Share Price Declined; As Ringcentral (RNG) Shares Rose, Atika Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.23 Million

Ally Financial Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $159.04. About 492,644 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 06/03/2018 – IBISWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Com; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM); 13/03/2018 – Bullhorn Acquires Talent Rover and Jobscience to Accelerate the Delivery of Its Global Salesforce Offering; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a; 16/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft – sources (Reuters) -; 28/03/2018 – Vlocity Announces Industry Cloud Continuous Delivery™ Solutions for Salesforce, Powered by Copado; 08/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $135

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 74,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03 million, down from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $121.79. About 29,278 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTIONS REVENUE RANGE TO $588 TO $594 MLN; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 292,874 shares. Cambridge Trust holds 223,872 shares or 2.12% of its portfolio. Glaxis Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a Florida-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca reported 3.46% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Telemark Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 1% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moore Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 150,000 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com invested in 492,716 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Nordea Inv Management accumulated 445,848 shares. Kwmg Llc has 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 29 shares. Permanens Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Crestwood Advisors Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bancorp Hapoalim Bm owns 83,835 shares for 3.19% of their portfolio. Smithfield, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,170 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3,155 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.96% or 1.92 million shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $71.16 million for 441.78 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Ally Financial Inc, which manages about $524.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology Etf (IBB) by 5,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $5.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co/The by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Catch-Up Picks – Benzinga” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Salesforce Named a Leader in Data Management Platforms by Independent Research Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Dull Stocks With Exciting Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce corrects earnings expectations around Tableau deal – MarketWatch” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 36 selling transactions for $33.65 million activity. Roos John Victor sold $17,779 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, February 7. $29,214 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Conway Craig. BLOCK KEITH also sold $745,750 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, January 16. On Friday, February 1 the insider Weaver Amy E sold $811,530. On Wednesday, January 23 the insider Hawkins Mark J sold $1.36 million. Harris Parker had sold 6,331 shares worth $941,979 on Tuesday, January 15.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $206,884 activity.

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Analysts boost RingCentral after upside outlook – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Columbus Circle Investorsâ€™ Latest Moves – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “RingCentral Partners with PCM to Bring Cloud Communications Solutions to Enterprises – Business Wire” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Billion-Dollar Unicorn: What Should RingCentral Acquire? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.16 EPS, down 1,500.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,500.00% negative EPS growth.