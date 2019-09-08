Salesforce.Com (CRM) Shareholder Ally Financial Cut Holding as Share Value Declined; As American Airls Group (Put) (AAL) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Ionic Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.24 Million

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Put) (AAL) by 72.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476,000, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 5.24M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Passenger Rev Per ASM 14.40 Cents, Up 3%; 17/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLS CHINESE DEMAND “ORWELLIAN NONSENSE” AND SAYS IT “STRONGLY OBJECTS TO CHINA’S ATTEMPTS TO COMPEL PRIVATE FIRMS TO USE SPECIFIC LANGUAGE OF A POLITICAL NATURE”; 24/05/2018 – AAL SAYS RIO, SAO PAULO FLIGHTS NOT AFFECTED; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Net $186M; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS MIAMI-BRASILIA FLIGHT TODAY ON BRAZIL FUEL CONCERN; 09/05/2018 – THE U.S. DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION IS CONDUCTING AN AUDIT INTO FAA OVERSIGHT OF MAINTENANCE AT ALLEGIANT AIR AND AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $1.7 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.6 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2020

Ally Financial Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $151.07. About 4.66 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 17/04/2018 – Clutch Among 18 Startups Participating in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 20/03/2018 – Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE WILL ACQUIRE MULESOFT FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $6.5 BLN; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens Its Doors, Zuckerberg Testifies: Photos; 28/03/2018 – Press release : Orange Belgium and Orange Polska partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to strengthen their Digital Transformation; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – INVESTING IN FRANCE THROUGH SALESFORCE VENTURES’ $100 MLN EMEA FUND; 16/04/2018 – MULESOFT SHAREHOLDER SUES TO BLOCK $6.5 BLN SALE TO SALESFORCE; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: Experiencing Rapid Growth in France; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce Completes Acquisition Of MuleSoft; 21/05/2018 – Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron

Ally Financial Inc, which manages about $524.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $4.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $178.02 million for 188.84 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Fincl Bank accumulated 173,619 shares. California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mackenzie holds 519,006 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department owns 215 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Mngmt reported 11,356 shares stake. Citigroup invested 0.1% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 199,524 shares. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 1,530 shares. Hanseatic invested in 0.63% or 3,825 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0.54% or 16.72 million shares. Parkwood Ltd Liability Co reported 28,285 shares. Trb LP reported 6,500 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Budros Ruhlin Roe holds 0.28% or 1,606 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,583 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc holds 109,527 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.27 million activity. Shares for $138,582 were bought by Johnson Stephen L. EMBLER MICHAEL J also bought $112,720 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. The insider PARKER W DOUGLAS bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40 million. $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by Leibman Maya. CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973 worth of stock. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250.

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.31 EPS, up 15.93% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $554.22 million for 5.30 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Knighthead Llc invested in 47,902 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 53,697 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn, a California-based fund reported 505,996 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 34,107 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Co, a Michigan-based fund reported 47,206 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Oakbrook Invests reported 0.04% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Fifth Third State Bank has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Putnam Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 365,156 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). The Australia-based Macquarie Group Inc has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 21,100 shares. Chevy Chase Trust has 333,282 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 2.43M shares to 2.53M shares, valued at $218.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 14,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 848,533 shares, and has risen its stake in Willscot Corp.