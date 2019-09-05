Salesforce Com (CRM) Shareholder Adi Capital Management Trimmed Position by $1.90 Million; South State Increases Position in Verizon Communications (VZ)

South State Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 30.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 61,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 259,388 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.34 million, up from 198,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $58.23. About 1.05M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively

Adi Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $153.58. About 636,289 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target; 28/03/2018 – Press release : Orange Belgium and Orange Polska partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to strengthen their Digital Transformation; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE SIGNS PACT TO BUY MULESOFT; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 AND FISCAL YEAR 2018, ASC 606 IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMMATERIAL BENEFIT TO COMPANY’S REVENUE; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO INVEST $2.2B IN FRENCH OVER FIVE YEARS; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Financial Group Transforms Client Relationships with Salesforce; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue Desk.com and SalesforceIQ

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 7,463 shares to 22,938 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 3,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Capital Management Ltd owns 6,874 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Central State Bank Company invested in 0.23% or 17,160 shares. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 832,873 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora holds 86,584 shares. Orleans Mgmt Corp La owns 52,620 shares. Capstone Financial Advsrs holds 0.09% or 9,134 shares in its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers holds 2.16% or 128,155 shares. Mackenzie accumulated 2.20M shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 645,319 shares. Nebraska-based Pittenger & Anderson has invested 0.52% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Apg Asset Nv reported 1.46% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, David R Rahn & Assoc has 2.84% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Shufro Rose Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Norinchukin Bancorp The holds 1.04 million shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 57.72M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Capital Mngmt accumulated 10,327 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank accumulated 87,527 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Jane Street Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.16% or 603,037 shares. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.77% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 525,843 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 79,967 shares. Dsc Advsr Lp accumulated 5,775 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc reported 12,783 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.54% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Trust Company Of Vermont reported 0.42% stake. Winfield Assocs owns 8,474 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested 0.56% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Autus Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.5% or 19,118 shares. Capital Impact Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 1.84% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 30,835 shares. Gam Ag owns 0.22% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 32,660 shares. Essex Ser reported 4,465 shares.