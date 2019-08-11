Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Value Declined While Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Decreased Its Stake by $1.86 Million; Oz Management LP Has Upped Stake in Autodesk (ADSK) by $24.12 Million as Stock Declined

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 72.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company sold 11,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $697,000, down from 16,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $143.37. About 5.29 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 16/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft – sources (Reuters) -; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Seeks to Help Firms ‘Unlock’ Data: Q&A; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire MuleSoft; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Ser; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $0.91 TO $0.93; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO INVEST $2.2B IN FRENCH OVER FIVE YEARS; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 13.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 155,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.87 million, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $151.34. About 1.89M shares traded or 3.93% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Autodesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADSK); 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $16.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ACRX) by 167,000 shares to 79,800 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etf Managers Tr by 10,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,800 shares, and cut its stake in Canopy Growth Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Fincl Advsr holds 18 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt owns 6,424 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co holds 52,700 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 2,200 shares stake. Wellington Management Grp Inc Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has 0.07% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 2.01 million shares. Moreover, Argent has 0.02% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Nomura reported 209,815 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd reported 56,710 shares. First Advsr Lp invested in 678,804 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 22,514 shares. Finemark Savings Bank And holds 0.44% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 48,432 shares. 200 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdings Co. Tci Wealth has 242 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assoc owns 1.23M shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Lc accumulated 7,500 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP holds 2.24M shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt holds 0.41% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 90,006 shares. Cim Mangement accumulated 2,104 shares. Perkins Coie Tru invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Kessler Investment owns 250 shares. The New Jersey-based Raab And Moskowitz Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0.55% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Dsc Advsrs LP has 0.17% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited reported 284,635 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 1.15% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.08% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Personal Cap Advsrs accumulated 280,605 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 0.1% stake. Front Barnett Associates Ltd Com owns 65,960 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $3.32 million activity. 5,000 shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH, worth $815,800 on Wednesday, February 13. On Tuesday, February 12 Benioff Marc sold $1.62M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 10,000 shares. The insider Weaver Amy E sold 5,325 shares worth $857,751. 114 shares valued at $18,169 were sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, February 14. Conway Craig also sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15.

