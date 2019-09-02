Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Value Declined While Falcon Edge Capital LP Has Cut Position by $474,000; Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Shareholder Winfield Associates Has Increased Stake by $820,440 as Market Value Rose

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 63,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12 million, down from 66,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $156.07. About 7.59M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 23/03/2018 – Salesforce and Mulesoft a Good Buy — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Confirms $2.5 Billion Bond Offering To Help Finance Mulesoft Deal — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Zuora, Salesforce Alum, Is Latest Cloud Darling, Soars 48% — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE SIGNS PACT TO BUY MULESOFT; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Agrees to Buy MuleSoft for About $6.5 Billion; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – PokitDok Announces Health Insurance Eligibility on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Grows the Old-fashioned Way — Heard on the Street; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Rev $12.66B-$12.71B; 12/04/2018 – Salesforce Co-Founder and CTO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meeting

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 1.90M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 4.99 million shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Cooke And Bieler LP owns 763,109 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Paloma Partners Mngmt has invested 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Meeder Asset stated it has 14,910 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Pcj Counsel Ltd reported 70,000 shares. Guardian Capital LP reported 4,980 shares stake. Wendell David Assocs Inc owns 5,228 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 15,702 shares. Hrt Fincl has 0.09% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 7,659 shares. Moreover, Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Virtu Ltd Liability stated it has 12,783 shares. Carnegie Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 26,752 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

