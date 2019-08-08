Salesforce.Com (CRM) Share Value Declined While Cadinha & Co Has Upped Position; Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Lowered Position in Curtiss (CW) by $779,700 as Valuation Rose

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Curtiss (CW) by 75.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 6,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.02% . The hedge fund held 2,210 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250,000, down from 9,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Curtiss for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $120.85. About 247,776 shares traded. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 2.28% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 19/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright’s Industrial Division Farris 3800L Series Pressure Relief Valve Receives ASME Approval; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Raises 2018 View To Sales $2.41B-$2.45B; 28/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 4-5; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright 1Q Net $43.6M; 21/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright To Utilize $50 Million In Repatriated Foreign Cash To Expand 2018 Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – ENGINEERING AND MANUFACTURING WILL COMMENCE IN 2018 AND WILL CONTINUE THROUGH AT LEAST 2022; 02/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT 1Q EPS 98C, EST. 87C; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – AWARD WAS RECEIVED FROM HUNTINGTON INGALLS, NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING TO SUPPORT PLANNED SHIP CONSTRUCTION; 03/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF DRESSER-RAND GOVERNMENT

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 154.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 9,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 16,135 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 6,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.64. About 7.41M shares traded or 6.69% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 REVENUE IS PROJECTED TO BE $12.66 BLN TO $12.71 BLN; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE CEO SPEAKS AT TRAILHEADX CONFERENCE IN SAN FRANCISCO; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 19/03/2018 – Brillio Acquires Comity Designs; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce announces $2.2 bln French investment as Macron meets Trump; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce To Invest $2.2 Billion In Its French Business In The Next 5 Years — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SEES LONG-TERM REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 OF $21 BLN TO $23 BLN – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.65 million shares or 6.39% less from 33.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T owns 18,759 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc owns 59 shares. Tompkins Fincl Corporation accumulated 206 shares. Rafferty Asset Lc owns 5,785 shares. Utah Retirement holds 8,338 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Natixis, a France-based fund reported 152,135 shares. Duncker Streett & accumulated 800 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 51,252 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 39,400 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 650 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 483,648 shares. Amer Century has invested 0.01% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Dupont Capital Mgmt owns 3,579 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Aerospace and defense stocks, even Boeing, are easily outpacing the broader market this year – MarketWatch” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Globus Medical Inc (GMED) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 121,026 shares to 128,815 shares, valued at $14.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 4,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $5.97 million activity. $815,800 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH. The insider Benioff Marc sold $1.59M. $1.03M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Harris Parker. $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Conway Craig. The insider Weaver Amy E sold $857,751.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UBS Upgrades SurveyMonkey, Highlights 3 Keys To Success – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Recent Deals Will Help Salesforce More Than They Will Salesforce Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce.Com Is Still King Of SaaS – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $510.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 13,067 shares to 23,015 shares, valued at $13.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 11,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,050 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).