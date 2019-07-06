Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Value Declined While Adi Capital Management Decreased Position; Wellington Shields Capital Management Stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) Has Cut by $367,275 as Stock Value Declined

Adi Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $154.58. About 3.90 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Sales Jump 25% — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2 Billion in its French Business Over Five Years; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce.com: The Force Is With Them — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Updates Prior 1Q, FY19 Guidance; 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users; 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 6.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 1,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,610 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40 million, down from 23,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $254.2. About 559,354 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 EPS, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $826.28M for 20.63 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Gold Miners Etf by 16,837 shares to 27,600 shares, valued at $619,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 12,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Investments Inc holds 1.04% or 741,465 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 101,500 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Com holds 4,715 shares. Sandy Spring State Bank has 0.07% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Aristotle Limited Liability holds 0% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability accumulated 16,141 shares. Bridges Inv stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Connecticut-based Webster Natl Bank N A has invested 0.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Riverhead Management Ltd Company holds 24,119 shares. King Luther Cap invested 0.3% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Williams Jones Lc owns 6,191 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Troy Asset Limited reported 0.83% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Of Vermont reported 57,187 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt reported 44,856 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 17,214 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Etrade Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% stake. 2,872 are owned by Cibc Bankshares Usa. Trb Advsr LP owns 6,500 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. First Foundation Advsrs reported 0.02% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.55% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Scott & Selber owns 12,254 shares. Bollard Limited Co holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 4.48M shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated accumulated 0.14% or 41,421 shares. Da Davidson & owns 11,413 shares. 536 were accumulated by Psagot Investment House. M Holdings Securities Inc accumulated 1,461 shares. Moreover, Coldstream Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.05% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 220,456 shares or 0.28% of the stock.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.23M for 429.39 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

