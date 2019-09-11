Salesforce Com (CRM) Position Maintained by Westover Capital Advisors Llc; As Kar Auction Services (KAR) Stock Price Rose, Holder Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Trimmed Its Position

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 177.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 4,686 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, up from 1,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $153.52. About 4.42M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is known for his social activism and is one of most outspoken business leaders promoting work and pay equality; 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180935: salesforce.com, Inc.; Aktion Partners, LLC; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF: HOPE TO HAVE BLOCKCHAIN, CRYPTO SOLUTION; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 15/05/2018 – CORVEX ADDED NOW, ICE, MSFT, CRM, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and Innovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 09/04/2018 – X2ENGINE, TAPS CRM DAVID BUCHANAN AS CEO

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc (KAR) by 95.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 9,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 419 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.50 million, down from 10,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Kar Auction Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $27.42. About 1.43 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marketaxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 710 shares to 10,044 shares, valued at $2.47 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 215,659 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. 94,615 are held by Jane Street Grp. 31,572 were reported by M&T Bank & Trust. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co holds 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 1,850 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited invested in 4,250 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) or 14,797 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Marathon Prtn Equity Management owns 25,000 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na reported 15,754 shares. 3.26 million were reported by First Manhattan Company. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv reported 419 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0.03% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Tributary Capital Mgmt Lc reported 9,300 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company holds 5,672 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 370 shares.

Analysts await KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 44.29% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KAR’s profit will be $50.55 million for 17.58 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by KAR Auction Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “KAR Announces SEC Declares IAA, Inc. Form 10 Effective – PRNewswire” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rebalance moves companies among MidCap, SmallCap indexes – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KAR Auction Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “KAR Auction Services Profit Falls 27% on Lower Auction Margins – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 17,214 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 0.75% stake. Oppenheimer Communication reported 85,472 shares. Moreover, Maplelane has 2.31% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 521,313 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur invested 0.44% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Grp One Trading LP accumulated 3,740 shares. Bessemer Group Inc has 0.79% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Botty Invsts Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 772 shares in its portfolio. Scotia Cap holds 0.12% or 60,830 shares in its portfolio. Baillie Gifford And reported 5.32 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 121,513 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.2% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors Inc owns 0.11% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 75,603 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has 11,155 shares. Nwi LP holds 1.65% or 450,000 shares.