Salesforce Com (CRM) Position Maintained by Suvretta Capital Management Llc; Advisory Alpha Cut Its Position in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $43.95 Million as Shares Rose

Advisory Alpha Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc sold 233 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,593 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.46 million, down from 1,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $209.17. About 1.08M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 69.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 709,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $273.19 million, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 4.73 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Ser; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END UNEARNED REVENUE OF $6.20 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, 23% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Sales Jump 25% — Earnings Review; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Financial Group Transforms Client Relationships with Salesforce; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Agrees to Buy MuleSoft for About $6.5 Billion; 21/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce Bets $6.5 Billion on the API Economy; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and lnnovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC MULE.N; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bankshares Corp owns 370,178 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Segment Wealth Llc has invested 0.19% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Lynch & Associates In invested in 16,010 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Nuwave Inv Management Ltd stated it has 255 shares. Ipswich Invest Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,379 shares. Camden Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership Ca reported 0.76% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Trust Of Oklahoma reported 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Farmers Trust Company holds 1.74% or 31,829 shares. 4,468 are held by Murphy Cap. Maryland Cap Management reported 4,718 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Goelzer Investment reported 1,084 shares. Ashfield Capital Prns Llc accumulated 2,484 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Price T Rowe Md owns 0.44% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 15.56 million shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt invested 0.48% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 0.35% or 674,847 shares.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07 million and $276.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 2,468 shares to 9,511 shares, valued at $292.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 2,788 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,933 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO).

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $3.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16,341 shares to 959,804 shares, valued at $255.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 20 insider sales for $20.43 million activity. The insider Harris Parker sold $923,058. $2.23 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Benioff Marc. BLOCK KEITH had sold 5,000 shares worth $735,149. Allanson Joe also sold $2.31M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. Weaver Amy E also sold $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. Shares for $32,216 were sold by Conway Craig.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Asset Invests And Management Holding (Hk) Ltd reported 4.83% stake. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 115,310 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. L & S Advsrs Incorporated has 25,323 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 12,510 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Mngmt invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Acadian Asset Limited Com owns 6,870 shares. Renaissance Investment Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,350 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bridgecreek Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 91,039 shares for 3.06% of their portfolio. Hengehold Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 2,200 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability reported 2,776 shares. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) reported 0.11% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Utah Retirement invested in 137,325 shares. 83,835 were accumulated by Comml Bank Hapoalim Bm. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Ltd holds 2.2% or 177,480 shares. Greenleaf Tru reported 69,356 shares.