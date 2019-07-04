Salesforce Com (CRM) Position Maintained by Cypress Asset Management Inc; As Argan (AGX) Market Value Rose, Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Decreased Position by $686,000

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 86,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $631.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 35,217 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 25.57% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 203.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 6,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,175 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, up from 3,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $155.59. About 3.89M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO; 03/05/2018 – News On MuleSoft Inc. (MULE) Now Under CRM; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 EPS 91c-EPS 93c; 11/04/2018 – Salesforce Customers Drive New Levels of Productivity and Innovation with Lightning; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce to Host Second-Annual Salesforce Equality Awards in San Francisco; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $0.91 TO $0.93; 26/04/2018 – Marketing Cloud Solutions Combined With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transforming Social Media Platforms

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 43 insider sales for $37.62 million activity. BLOCK KEITH sold $734,450 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, January 9. Shares for $729,813 were sold by Benioff Marc on Wednesday, January 9. Conway Craig sold $32,216 worth of stock or 200 shares. Hawkins Mark J sold 846 shares worth $134,514. On Tuesday, January 15 Harris Parker sold $941,979 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 6,331 shares. On Friday, February 15 the insider Weaver Amy E sold $857,751.

