Salesforce Com (CRM) Position Maintained by Adi Capital Management Llc; Edmp Cut Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $311,796

Adi Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 214.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc bought 6,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 9,424 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $152. About 112,595 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 28/03/2018 – Press release : Orange Belgium and Orange Polska partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to strengthen their Digital Transformation; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT – SALESFORCE EXPECTS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION WITH CASH FROM BALANCE SHEET AND ABOUT $3.0 BLN OF PROCEEDS FROM DEBT SECURITIES; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – EXPECTS MULESOFT DEAL TO REDUCE NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JAN. 31, 2019; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Confirms $2.5 Billion Bond Offering To Help Finance Mulesoft Deal — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-built Industry Solutions; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce Completes Acquisition Of MuleSoft; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE, AND UPDATING ITS GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE

Edmp Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc sold 5,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 38,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, down from 44,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $49.52. About 348,187 shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 16.73 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

