Salesforce.Com (CRM) Position Held by Webster Bank; Bsw Wealth Partners Has Boosted Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Position by $439,408

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 156.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 232 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 380 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $720,000, up from 148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 18/04/2018 – Amazon launches international shopping from United States; 23/03/2018 – HeisenbergReport: T-Oger or Kr-Arget? Target, Kroger Thinking About Merging Before Amazon Murders Them Both; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India may cut prices in market share battle with Flipkart – Mint; 04/04/2018 – Zadara Expands Enterprise Storage-as-a-Service Coverage in Paris, Teaming With Amazon Web Services and Equinix; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Testing the Feasibility of the DASH Cloud Intervention Using Amazon Alexa; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 18/04/2018 – US News: Walmart Dominates Amazon in Household Spending; 19/03/2018 – RichRelevance Digital Grocery Survey Finds Amazon Takes Early Lead — But 60% of First-Time Shoppers Willing to Explore a New Grocer Online

Webster Bank increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 3,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 36,344 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.52M, up from 33,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $148.03. About 3.21 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE, AND UPDATING ITS GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Ideal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 23/05/2018 – lnsycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce Completes Acquisition Of MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SEES LONG-TERM REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 OF $21 BLN TO $23 BLN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – PokitDok Announces Health Insurance Eligibility on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 23/03/2018 – Salesforce and Mulesoft a Good Buy — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce To Invest $2.2 Billion In Its French Business In The Next 5 Years — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fagan Assocs has 0.51% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 105,079 were accumulated by Zevenbergen Investments Ltd Co. Brinker Capital invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Waratah Capital Advsrs Ltd invested 1.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cordasco Financial Networks invested in 76 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 4,430 were accumulated by Capital Int Sarl. Riverbridge Prns Ltd Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 31,797 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 257,169 shares. Choate Advisors invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv has 600 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Smith Moore stated it has 1,192 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Blair William Il holds 266,992 shares or 2.89% of its portfolio. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Ltd Company owns 2.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,266 shares. Parsec Financial Mgmt Inc owns 1,615 shares. Tiemann Investment Ltd Liability Corp invested in 900 shares or 1.24% of the stock.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68 million and $264.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Redfin Corp Com by 19,425 shares to 55,488 shares, valued at $998,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

