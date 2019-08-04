Salesforce Com (CRM) Position Has Lifted by Miracle Mile Advisors Llc; Fiera Capital Holds Stake in Fiserv (FISV)

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 6.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 46,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33M, up from 43,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $145.7. About 13.14 million shares traded or 94.14% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/05/2018 – QUOINE Builds its Cryptocurrency Business on Salesforce; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO ADOPT ASC 606 & ASC 340-40; 16/03/2018 – Tech company Zuora, founded by early Salesforce employee, files for $100 million IPO; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce earnings beat on cloud strength, raises forecast; 13/03/2018 – Bullhorn Acquires Talent Rover and Jobscience to Accelerate the Delivery of Its Global Salesforce Offering; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Sales Jump 25% — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to Acquire MuleSoft for Enterprise Value of $6.5B; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE, MULESOFT DEAL HAS TERMINATION FEE UP TO $187M; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 69.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 86,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 212,069 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.72 million, up from 125,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $104.32. About 4.36M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipswich Inv Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Raymond James Trust Na holds 5,145 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.91% or 4.57M shares. Chevy Chase Tru accumulated 327,444 shares. Missouri-based Comm Bank has invested 0.05% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Motco reported 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cibc Ww Markets Corp owns 0.07% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 95,835 shares. Element Cap Management Llc holds 17,180 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Maltese Cap Mngmt Limited Co invested in 104,300 shares. 841,598 are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Fdx Advsrs accumulated 0.05% or 13,703 shares. Artisan Prtn Lp invested in 409,755 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Regent Management reported 0.19% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Smithbridge Asset Mgmt Inc De has 1.78% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 33,511 shares. Aureus Asset Limited Liability Co reported 0.1% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstservice Corp New by 132,247 shares to 779,326 shares, valued at $69.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 178,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,034 shares, and cut its stake in Asgn Inc.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 22, 2019 : FOLD, FAST, IQ, GRPN, PBCT, FISV – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “First Data deal has turned Fiserv into a big short play – MarketWatch” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fiserv (FISV) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fiserv Q2 EPS beats by a penny; reaffirms guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fiserv, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 26,944 shares to 6,925 shares, valued at $319,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IXC) by 421,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,410 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Alibaba (BABA) Named Exclusive Provider of Salesforce (CRM) in China – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Buckhead’s Salesforce Tower sells for $205 million – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Give Their View On Salesforce And The Real Estate Sector – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Total Economic Impact Study of Salesforce Lightning for Service Cloud Shows 475 Percent Return on Investment over Three Years – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce Named a Leader in Digital Experience Platforms by Independent Research Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests reported 808,248 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Graham Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.36% or 160,000 shares. 1,359 are owned by Verition Fund Management Limited Co. Pitcairn reported 40,383 shares. Aviance Cap Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 10,000 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Cohen Lawrence B reported 18,336 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 41,544 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Bellecapital Int Ltd reported 16,232 shares stake. 1.04 million are owned by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.08% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). California-based Partner Fund LP has invested 0.72% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 1,675 were reported by First Mercantile Trust. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership accumulated 19,092 shares. Cypress Funds holds 6.78% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 270,000 shares. The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.37% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $8.49 million activity. BLOCK KEITH sold $795,000 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 846 shares valued at $134,514 was made by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, February 6. 5,325 shares were sold by Weaver Amy E, worth $857,751. $17,779 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Roos John Victor. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Harris Parker sold $1.03M. The insider Conway Craig sold $32,216.