Salesforce Com (CRM) Position Has Boosted by Fort Point Capital Partners Llc; Select Equity Group LP Lowered Its Position in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by $1.62 Billion

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3432.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 85,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 88,307 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.99 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $147.81. About 1.51M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – EXPECTS MULESOFT DEAL TO REDUCE NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JAN. 31, 2019; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Gives Rosy Revenue Forecast on String of Acquisitions; 01/05/2018 – Spaulding Ridge LLC Acquires Buan Consulting, Broadening Services to Include Salesforce.com, CPQ and Contract Management; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 09/04/2018 – X2ENGINE, TAPS CRM DAVID BUCHANAN AS CEO; 20/03/2018 – Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Agrees to Buy MuleSoft for About $6.5 Billion; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q EPS 46c

Select Equity Group Lp decreased its stake in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp sold 23,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The hedge fund held 931,480 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.21B, down from 955,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.01. About 69,215 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42M and $228.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 26,101 shares to 110,180 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,066 shares, and cut its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).

