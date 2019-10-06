Salesforce Com (CRM) Position Boosted by Picton Mahoney Asset Management; Fragasso Group Lowered Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding by $3.46 Million as Stock Declined

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 11.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 21,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 215,326 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.67 million, up from 193,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $148.03. About 3.27M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Rev $12.66B-$12.71B; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 13/03/2018 – Bullhorn Acquires Talent Rover and Jobscience to Accelerate the Delivery of Its Global Salesforce Offering; 20/03/2018 – The merger will help Salesforce users unite data across different cloud products; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE SIGNS PACT TO BUY MULESOFT; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2 Billion in its French Business Over Five Years; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to acquire Mulesoft in $6.5bn deal

Fragasso Group Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 90.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc sold 46,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 5,093 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $387,000, down from 51,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.92 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Qualcomm; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO HAVING `ACTIVE DIALOGUE’ WITH APPLE: CNBC; 19/03/2018 – Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf Faces Fights on Many Fronts; 14/05/2018 – Trump defends intervention to help China telecom company ZTE; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS WORKFORCE REDUCTION NEEDED FOR LONG-TERM GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims to Satisfy Certain Briefling Limitations and Narrow Issues for Hearing; 09/04/2018 – QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND THX® DEMONSTRATE END-TO-END WORKFLOW FOR DELIVERY OF NEXT-GENERATION IMMERSIVE AUDIO EXPERIENCES USING MPEG-H FOR BROADCAST AT NAB 2018; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 12/03/2018 – The government has said it was concerned a deal could hinder Qualcomm’s competitive edge in mobile network development; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm earnings: 80 cents per share, vs 70 cents expected

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.22 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1.

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06 million and $505.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,309 shares to 12,328 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 26,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 6,000 shares to 77,950 shares, valued at $7.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 9,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,675 shares, and cut its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB).