Salesforce Com (CRM) Market Value Declined While Wetherby Asset Management Increased Holding by $488,334; Fastenal Co (FAST) Share Value Declined While Amg Funds Raised by $378,464 Its Holding

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 32.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 11,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 48,274 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57M, up from 36,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 3.63M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 20.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 3,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 19,286 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, up from 16,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $148.03. About 3.21 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 28/03/2018 – Vlocity Announces Industry Cloud Continuous Delivery™ Solutions for Salesforce, Powered by Copado; 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180935: salesforce.com, Inc.; Aktion Partners, LLC; 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EXPECT SYNERGIES WITH MULESOFT ‘OVER LONGER TERM’; 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE NEW INTEGRATIONS SEEN IN SECOND HALF; 21/05/2018 – Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Agrees to Buy MuleSoft for About $6.5 Billion; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27; 12/03/2018 – The Scientist Behind Salesforce’s AI Push

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $913.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 3,500 shares to 4,117 shares, valued at $512,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 32,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,100 shares, and cut its stake in Docusign Inc.

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84B and $93.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 11,748 shares to 25,729 shares, valued at $685,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 12,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,134 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.