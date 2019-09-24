Salesforce Com (CRM) Market Value Declined While South Street Advisors Lowered Position by $2.69 Million; Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Market Value Declined While Columbia Pacific Advisors Has Raised by $1.30 Million Its Position

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) by 519.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc bought 259,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The institutional investor held 309,703 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oasis Petroleum Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.86. About 13.69 million shares traded or 10.58% up from the average. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q EPS 0c; 27/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS); 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 91,747 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.92 million, down from 109,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $154.65. About 3.71 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is known for his social activism and is one of most outspoken business leaders promoting work and pay equality; 03/05/2018 – News On MuleSoft Inc. (MULE) Now Under CRM; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Borrows $2.5 Billion for MuleSoft Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – IF DEAL WITH MULESOFT IS TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, MULESOFT WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $187 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 08/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Implements Vlocity and Salesforce for B2B and B2C Digital Transformation; 13/03/2018 – Geneia Chosen to Participate in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report to stress its environmental, social, and governance activities; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Reaches Deal to Buy Cloud-Application Builder MuleSoft

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Company Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 89,655 shares. 55,830 were reported by Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Legacy Capital Prns Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 10,888 shares. House Limited Com invested 0.1% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Weiss Multi stated it has 10,000 shares. Buckingham holds 1.18% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 40,972 shares. Group Incorporated One Trading LP owns 0.02% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 17,029 shares. Ameritas Prtn Incorporated reported 13,488 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. First Interstate Bancorp owns 0.03% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 750 shares. Eulav Asset reported 1.34% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Gradient Invests Ltd reported 13,771 shares. Aperio Gp Inc Ltd Liability reported 0.3% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Shelton Cap Mgmt reported 0.08% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 19,114 shares or 0.36% of the stock.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40 million for 193.31 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93M and $29.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in W&T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI) by 122,997 shares to 401,175 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $85,500 activity.