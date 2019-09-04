Salesforce.Com (CRM) Market Value Declined While Motley Fool Wealth Management Raised by $1.72 Million Its Stake; Burney Co Position In Texas Instrs (TXN) Was Has Upped

Burney Co increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 22.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 10,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 57,834 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13 million, up from 47,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $121.74. About 2.88 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 10,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 231,738 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.70 million, up from 220,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $152.73. About 4.82M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Is Tapping Corporate Bond Market, Expected To Issue About $2.5 Billion In Two-tranche Deal — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – The company also announces a $100 million private placement by Salesforce Ventures; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce announces $2.2 bln French investment as Macron meets Trump; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO ADOPT ASC 606 & ASC 340-40; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for cloud software companies; 24/05/2018 – Salesforce Positioned as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center for Tenth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – INVESTING IN FRANCE THROUGH SALESFORCE VENTURES’ $100 MLN EMEA FUND; 30/03/2018 – SALESFORCE COM INC’S CEO MARC BENIOFF REPORTS 7.419 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 27 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 REVENUE IS PROJECTED TO BE $12.66 BLN TO $12.71 BLN

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 15,022 shares to 18,502 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 7,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,249 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Retail Bank owns 0.03% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3,670 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 4,536 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia accumulated 1.25 million shares. Brandywine Inv Management Llc holds 473,414 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Limited has invested 0.2% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Janney Capital Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 6,494 shares. The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.2% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Usca Ria Ltd Liability Co holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 8,881 shares. Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Co has 0.16% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 8,067 shares. Chevy Chase holds 0.38% or 787,043 shares in its portfolio. Fiera accumulated 184,993 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cordasco Networks holds 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 250 shares. Cap Research Glob Investors holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 19.02 million shares. First Business Inc owns 6,039 shares.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 2,482 shares to 62,507 shares, valued at $20.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 35,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,485 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dakota Wealth has invested 0.32% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Brinker has 0.29% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Hrt Financial Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 4,306 shares. American Interest Grp Inc Incorporated has 292,718 shares. Fulton Financial Bank Na has invested 0.21% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Daiwa Secs Grp reported 39,929 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated holds 0.72% or 42,717 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.08 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Huntington Comml Bank holds 0.11% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 43,953 shares. Generation Investment Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1.09 million shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. 950,186 are owned by Susquehanna Interest Gp Llp. Moreover, Guardian Capital Advsrs LP has 0.03% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,530 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advsr Ltd reported 43,104 shares stake. Kwmg invested in 0% or 29 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 4,440 shares.

