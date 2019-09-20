Salesforce.Com (CRM) Market Value Declined While Crosslink Capital Decreased Its Holding; Crow Point Partners Increases Holding in At&T (T)

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 168% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 210,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 335,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.23M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.4. About 12.17 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/03/2018 – Start of AT&T-Time Warner trial delayed until Thursday due to bad weather; 15/03/2018 – Diane Bartz: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days to give more time for pre-trial motions: source:; 15/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Lawyers battle over evidence in AT&T-Time Warner suit; 16/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – AT&T – 04/16/2018 08:20 AM; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Also Expects to Launch Premium Streaming Experience to Compete With Traditional Linear TV Products for In-Home Use; 09/03/2018 – #BreakingNews — trial briefs on DOJ case to breakup @ATT – @twxcorp due out today and details of government case now @FoxBusiness $T $TWX; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q REV. $38.0B, EST. $39.39B; 11/05/2018 – Dealbook: AT&T’s C.E.O. Regretted Paying Michael Cohen: DealBook Briefing; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Plans to Launch Next Generation of DIRECTV Now Video Streaming Service in 1H

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 74.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 42,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 14,134 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15 million, down from 56,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $155.78. About 3.28 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 21/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce Bets $6.5 Billion on the API Economy; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simplified software aimed at small businesses; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Financial Group Transforms Client Relationships with Salesforce; 30/05/2018 – Facebook may have lost its customer trust, but it can turn things around, according to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SEES LONG-TERM REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 OF $21 BLN TO $23 BLN – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF SAYS U.S. NEEDS PRIVACY LAW LIKE EU’S GDPR; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $20.4 BLN, UP 36% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt holds 65,933 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Allstate holds 0.39% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 647,118 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Lp, California-based fund reported 16,389 shares. Bb&T stated it has 876,238 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Llc owns 439,233 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.15% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 12.82 million were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Fdx Advsrs holds 177,672 shares. Charles Schwab Advisory Incorporated holds 11.15 million shares. Bender Robert And Assocs holds 0.22% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 13,582 shares. The Virginia-based Kanawha Management Limited has invested 1.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Merian Glob (Uk) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 255,293 shares. First Com has 0.38% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 9.58 million shares. Botty Invsts Limited Liability stated it has 0.27% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00M and $622.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,981 shares to 9,854 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 25,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,761 shares, and cut its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:CHT).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40 million for 194.73 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.