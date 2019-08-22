Salesforce.Com (CRM) Market Valuation Declined While Ally Financial Decreased Its Stake; As Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Valuation Declined, Ashmore Group Plc Raised Its Stake

Ally Financial Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $147.38. About 6.05 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Selling Bonds to Finance MuleSoft Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – Teddy Schleifer: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SEES LONG-TERM REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 OF $21 BLN TO $23 BLN – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Press release : Orange Belgium and Orange Polska partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to strengthen their Digital Transformation; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 26/04/2018 – MULESOFT, SALESFORCE DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-23B ON MULESOFT

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 58.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 185,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 502,234 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.57M, up from 316,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $42.58. About 3.83M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $222.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vale Sa (NYSE:VALE) by 43,021 shares to 1.94M shares, valued at $25.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (NYSE:ASR) by 2,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,656 shares, and cut its stake in Sp Pref Adr.

Ally Financial Inc, which manages about $524.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 15,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 192,690 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation invested in 292,754 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 0.03% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Welch Forbes Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 4,172 shares. Cim Invest Mangement invested in 2,104 shares. Cadinha & Com Limited Liability holds 0.5% or 16,135 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has 8,092 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada owns 0.33% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 28,041 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt holds 0.12% or 97,491 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc reported 16,052 shares stake. Zweig reported 156,788 shares. 76,410 were reported by Forbes J M Communication Limited Liability Partnership. Cahill Financial Advisors reported 0.21% stake. Us Bancorp De reported 0.1% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Oppenheimer & owns 85,472 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 409.39 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.