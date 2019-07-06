Salesforce Com (CRM) Market Valuation Declined While Adi Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holder Neville Rodie & Shaw Upped Holding by $834,082

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 5,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,717 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77 million, up from 37,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $154.58. About 3.90M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Net $344M; 24/05/2018 – Salesforce Positioned as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center for Tenth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner; 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – News On MuleSoft Inc. (MULE) Now Under CRM; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is known for his social activism and is one of most outspoken business leaders promoting work and pay equality; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE CEO SPEAKS AT TRAILHEADX CONFERENCE IN SAN FRANCISCO; 08/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Implements Vlocity and Salesforce for B2B and B2C Digital Transformation; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Salesforce.com And Debt ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $943.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3,732 shares to 40,027 shares, valued at $7.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,707 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Junto Management Limited Partnership owns 3.21% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 352,688 shares. 236,247 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated. Trust Co Of Vermont reported 30,531 shares stake. Regal Invest Ltd Company holds 14,983 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Dillon And Inc accumulated 7,045 shares. Acg Wealth owns 5,121 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Financial Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.2% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Westpac Banking invested in 223,249 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.27% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 192,690 shares. Hollencrest Cap, a California-based fund reported 8,793 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings accumulated 2,200 shares. The Ohio-based Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.51% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The Florida-based Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 2,450 were accumulated by Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Corp.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 43 sales for $37.62 million activity. 200 shares were sold by Conway Craig, worth $29,214 on Tuesday, January 15. 5,000 shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH, worth $734,450 on Wednesday, January 9. 6,331 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $1.03 million were sold by Harris Parker. Another trade for 5,325 shares valued at $857,751 was sold by Weaver Amy E. Roos John Victor sold 114 shares worth $16,944. Another trade for 846 shares valued at $124,269 was made by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, January 9.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.23 million for 429.39 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

