Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding Raised by Suvretta Capital Management Llc; Disney Walt (DIS) Holder Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Trimmed Its Position as Stock Value Rose

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 69.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 709,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $273.19M, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $159.06. About 1.64 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 26/04/2018 – Marketing Cloud Solutions Combined With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transforming Social Media Platforms; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – EXPECTS MULESOFT DEAL TO REDUCE NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JAN. 31, 2019; 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 03/05/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Introduces $100M Canada Trailblazer Fund; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce agreed to by MuleSoft on Tuesday for $6.5 billion; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT – SALESFORCE EXPECTS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION WITH CASH FROM BALANCE SHEET AND ABOUT $3.0 BLN OF PROCEEDS FROM DEBT SECURITIES; 29/05/2018 – CRM SEES FY REV. $13.08B TO $13.13B, SAW $12.66B TO $12.71B; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $0.91 TO $0.93; 08/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Implements Vlocity and Salesforce for B2B and B2C Digital Transformation

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt (DIS) by 30.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 9,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,592 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, down from 31,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $144.36. About 3.12 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $3.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 406,200 shares to 652,100 shares, valued at $93.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birch Hill Investment Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 7,795 shares. Telemus Limited Com reported 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Manufacturers Life Insurance The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 897,839 shares. Missouri-based American Century has invested 0.53% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Whittier has 0.39% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 80,402 shares. California-based Private Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.5% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corp reported 205,464 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bluestein R H holds 221,133 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. Stevens Capital Lp has invested 0.61% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Davenport & Limited Liability Company holds 9,336 shares. Koshinski Asset Management reported 9,939 shares stake. Prudential Public Limited Company has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tompkins Financial Corp accumulated 1,956 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Wafra holds 27,702 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 31 sales for $28.94 million activity. $1.58M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Benioff Marc on Friday, February 8. Roos John Victor sold $17,779 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $857,751 were sold by Weaver Amy E. On Tuesday, January 22 Harris Parker sold $946,046 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 6,331 shares. The insider Allanson Joe sold 14,897 shares worth $2.31 million. $134,514 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Hawkins Mark J.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Capital Ri holds 0.77% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 63,421 shares. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Management has invested 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cadence Bank & Trust Na reported 11,160 shares. Alyeska Inv Group Limited Partnership reported 368,018 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 2.06 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Beacon Finance reported 21,481 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 42,839 shares. Acropolis Invest Mgmt Llc, Missouri-based fund reported 8,471 shares. Fiduciary Wi has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Artemis Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.24% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Synovus Finance Corp invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Autus Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.51% or 82,286 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Old Dominion Capital Management reported 1.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bowen Hanes And Inc reported 1.65% stake.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $2.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Banks (NYSE:STI) by 5,958 shares to 480,934 shares, valued at $28.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) by 142,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Consumer Staples Spdr (XLP).