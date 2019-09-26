Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holding Raised by Chemical Bank; Drexel Morgan & Company Increases Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 33.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 5,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 22,360 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39M, up from 16,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $152.99. About 3.38 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to buy MuleSoft in $6.5 bln deal; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro lnsert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B; 12/03/2018 – The company also announces a $100 million private placement by Salesforce Ventures; 21/05/2018 – Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron; 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180935: salesforce.com, Inc.; Aktion Partners, LLC; 16/04/2018 – MULESOFT SHAREHOLDER SUES TO BLOCK $6.5 BLN SALE TO SALESFORCE; 28/03/2018 – Vlocity Announces Industry Cloud Continuous Delivery™ Solutions for Salesforce, Powered by Copado; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce Completes Acquisition Of MuleSoft

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 53.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 11,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 31,716 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26 million, up from 20,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 11.20 million shares traded or 4.32% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16

Chemical Bank, which manages about $881.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7,160 shares to 16,150 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 18,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,927 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Bancshares Of holds 10,150 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Highland Capital Ltd Com owns 0.23% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 19,990 shares. Iron Financial Llc stated it has 0.2% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The Texas-based Twin Tree Mgmt Lp has invested 0.12% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Raymond James Finance Ser stated it has 482,139 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 1.7% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Sky Inv Group Incorporated Lc holds 3,951 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp reported 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Dearborn Limited holds 0.06% or 6,055 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Liability Company Oh accumulated 6,183 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring accumulated 828,451 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Regal Inv Limited Liability Company owns 0.44% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 14,972 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,604 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 282,535 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Com accumulated 2,662 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Wg Shaheen And Associate Dba Whitney And Company has 0.6% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Zuckerman Inv Grp Incorporated Limited Co holds 0.14% or 15,762 shares. Old Republic Intl Corporation invested 1.08% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Raymond James Assoc has 1.22M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership holds 52,076 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. First Foundation Advisors holds 8,564 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory has invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ws Management Lllp reported 0.33% stake. Associated Banc has 323,463 shares. California-based Meridian Counsel has invested 0.26% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tcw Grp stated it has 213,282 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 7,360 were reported by Virtu Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Com reported 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication stated it has 33,615 shares. Energy Opportunities Cap Lc holds 6.41% or 64,635 shares in its portfolio.