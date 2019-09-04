Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holding Maintained by Fred Alger Management Inc; Heritage Insurance Hlds (HRTG) Stake Has Upped by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 241,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 4.48M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $708.91M, up from 4.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $153.32. About 616,394 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue; 23/03/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MuleSoft, Inc. Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: MULESOFT DEAL CREATES $150M CASH FLOW HEADWIND; 11/04/2018 – Salesforce Customers Drive New Levels of Productivity and Innovation with Lightning; 16/03/2018 – Tech company Zuora, founded by early Salesforce employee, files for $100 million IPO; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SAYS FY REVENUE GUIDANCE INCLUDES ABOUT $315 MLN FROM ACQUISITION OF MULESOFT- CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Doubles Down on Small Businesses With Software Swap

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Heritage Insurance Hlds Inc (HRTG) by 15.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 56,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 427,846 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25 million, up from 371,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Heritage Insurance Hlds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $424.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 9,630 shares traded. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) has declined 21.72% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTG News: 19/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $ 101.7 MLN VS $ 94.9 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance 1Q Rev $112M; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 18.2% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $14.67 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $ 108.6 MLN VS $ 102.8 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance 4Q Rev $108.6M; 09/04/2018 – Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Appoints Tim Johns to Lead Zephyr Insurance; 07/03/2018 Heritage Insurance 4Q Loss/Shr 18c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTG); 07/05/2018 – Heritage Announces Quarterly Dividend

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $25.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc Class A (NYSE:VEEV) by 154,603 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $150.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 265,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Dakota-based Bell Savings Bank has invested 0.31% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc owns 3.42M shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Columbus Circle reported 164,279 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company invested in 492,716 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Brinker Cap has 0.29% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 48,852 shares. Vigilant Capital Management Lc stated it has 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mathes Inc owns 20,961 shares. Scholtz Ltd Co has 3.22% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Co holds 4,400 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Swarthmore Gru accumulated 5,300 shares or 3.6% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.07% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 2.09% or 500,856 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial Inc invested 0.27% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.64% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.01% or 15,412 shares.

