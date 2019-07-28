Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding Maintained by Castleark Management Llc; Bernzott Capital Advisors Holding in Synopsys (SNPS) Has Lowered by $5.75 Million as Shares Rose

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 29.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 50,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 225,764 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.75M, up from 174,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 4.73 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer. via @cnbctech; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce’s new San Francisco headquarters is officially open. Here’s a view from the top floor; 09/05/2018 – ldeal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- BELIEVE REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE METRIC WILL BE A “BETTER INDICATOR” OF FUTURE REVENUE THAN UNEARNED/DEFERRED REVENUE – CONF CALL; 12/03/2018 – The company also announces a $100 million private placement by Salesforce Ventures; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Rev $2.935B-$2.945B; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro Insert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 13c

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Synopsys (SNPS) by 19.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 50,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 201,966 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.26M, down from 251,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Synopsys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $137.09. About 470,178 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 33.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON, BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND; 05/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS REPLENISHES REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION TO $500M; 16/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS – CO AND ARM EXTENDED COLLABORATION, SIGNED MULTI-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT EXPANDING SYNOPSYS’ ACCESS TO BROAD RANGE OF ARM IP; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS NOT MATERIAL TO SYNOPSYS FINANCIALS, ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 10/04/2018 – CAST and Achronix Enable Processing from Data Center to the Edge with Lossless Compression IP; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys: Deal Will Not Be Material to Financials; 17/05/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Industry’s First ASIL D Ready Embedded Vision Processor IP for ADAS Applications and Self-Driving Vehicles; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $3.07 BLN TO $3.1 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Synopsys and Arm Extend Collaboration to Improve Power, Performance, and Time to Results for Arm’s Latest IP and Synopsys Tools; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Net $102.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 19.23% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $92.94M for 55.28 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.48% negative EPS growth.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $826.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Michaels (NASDAQ:MIK) by 253,080 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $23.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mistras (NYSE:MG) by 783,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 114,939 shares to 274,061 shares, valued at $42.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 18,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,301 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings.

