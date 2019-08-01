Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holding Lifted by Webster Bank; Masco (MAS) Shareholder Water Asset Management Has Raised Its Position

Webster Bank increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 16.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 4,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 33,034 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23 million, up from 28,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $157.55. About 3.63 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 06/03/2018 – IBISWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 8c; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Agrees to Buy MuleSoft for About $6.5 Billion; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT – SALESFORCE EXPECTS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION WITH CASH FROM BALANCE SHEET AND ABOUT $3.0 BLN OF PROCEEDS FROM DEBT SECURITIES; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 18/05/2018 – Local Measure Announces New App on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 11,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 65,193 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 53,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $41. About 792,285 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS)

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise; GDP Data In Focus – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Masco (MAS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Masco Corporation (MAS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boltwood reported 8,967 shares. Highland Management Ltd Partnership reported 60,000 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust Inc owns 0.03% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 13,113 shares. American Intl owns 109,929 shares. 82,123 were reported by Btc Inc. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 125,638 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 20,899 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 7,161 shares. Wagner Bowman Corp reported 25,974 shares. Advsrs Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 79,859 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 56,426 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg holds 0.02% or 71,313 shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank Inc has invested 0.07% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). First Hawaiian Financial Bank owns 6,429 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Llc accumulated 8,300 shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Llc holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Systems has 0.51% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Argent Com reported 0.07% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.43% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Baillie Gifford And accumulated 5.32 million shares or 0.92% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg reported 0.31% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated holds 16,052 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.12% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 26,354 shares. Buckingham Cap Management Inc stated it has 34,547 shares. Premier Asset Management Limited invested 2.8% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Douglass Winthrop Lc, a New York-based fund reported 12,783 shares. Cookson Peirce & Co Incorporated holds 1.97% or 147,211 shares in its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.25% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (BSV) by 115,701 shares to 37,525 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 6,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWM).