Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc; Thomas White International LTD Maintains Position in Banco Latinoamericano Come (BLX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 166.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 24,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 39,929 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32M, up from 14,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $154.5. About 7.21M shares traded or 16.52% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT; 10/04/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at the New Economy Summit 2018; 22/03/2018 – NYDJ Taps Salesforce to Boost Personalization Features; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 20/03/2018 – Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 15/03/2018 – NYDJ Apparel Selects Salesforce to Accelerate Growth and Deliver Personalized Shopping Experiences; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and Innovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano Come (BLX) by 24.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 23,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.36% . The institutional investor held 119,844 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, up from 96,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Banco Latinoamericano Come for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $831.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.02. About 83,172 shares traded or 9.24% up from the average. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has declined 12.67% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BLX News: 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 30/04/2018 – Bladex Files Annual Report On Form 20-F; 11/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For First Quarter 2018; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Bladex, Outlk Stable; 20/04/2018 – BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA BLX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.385/SHR; 21/03/2018 – Bladex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Banco Latinoamericano 1Q EPS 37c; 05/03/2018 Bladex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Results

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $554.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP) by 9,164 shares to 75,709 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Treasury Wine Estates Ltd Adr (TSRYY) by 31,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,105 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:IBN).

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 5,659 shares to 11,206 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Instrs (NASDAQ:NATI) by 17,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,795 shares, and cut its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco (NYSE:FRC).