Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding Held by Adi Capital Management Llc; Travelers Cos (TRV) Shareholder Flippin Bruce & Porter Trimmed Stake by $732,484

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Cos Inc (TRV) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 4,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 19,742 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95 million, down from 24,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Travelers Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $146.75. About 995,702 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 06/04/2018 – Europe-Bound Travelers Have A New Travel Medical Insurance Option; 10/05/2018 – Travel Startup 43km Gives Travelers an Easier Way to Book Personalized Tours; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Smith: Sen. Tina Smith Takes Stand for Minnesota Travelers Abandoned in Mexico by Sun Country Airlines; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – CLAIM IN RELATION TO PRE-EXISTING PLC HEAD OFFICE LEGACY ITEMS RELATING TO PREVIOUSLY DISPOSED OF US ASSETS; 10/04/2018 – Airbus Will Let Travelers Sleep in the Cargo Hold (Video); 19/04/2018 – JUCY RV Rentals Welcomes Travelers to the Pacific Northwest with New Branch Near Vancouver; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 09/04/2018 – Old Mutual Says Travelers Companies Has Withdrawn Claim to Remedies; 21/05/2018 – YouWorld Announces Turnkey Mobile Marketing Solution to Reach China’s Rising Independent Travelers; 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety of Their Home While Away

Adi Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 214.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc bought 6,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 9,424 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $152.05. About 4.01 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Named #1 CRM Provider for Fifth Consecutive Year; 12/04/2018 – Salesforce Co-Founder and CTO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meeting; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 21/05/2018 – Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron; 13/03/2018 – Bullhorn Acquires Talent Rover and Jobscience to Accelerate the Delivery of Its Global Salesforce Offering; 16/04/2018 – MULESOFT SHAREHOLDER SUES TO BLOCK $6.5 BLN SALE TO SALESFORCE; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue for its fiscal first quarter, and its second-quarter revenue guidance also exceeded estimates; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97M and $569.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 21,826 shares to 57,601 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Compass Minls Intl (NYSE:CMP) by 7,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Ltd Shs.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Indexes Gain on Thursday With Improved Global Outlook – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Travelers Companies (TRV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Travelers Uses 3-D Technology from HOVER to Help Make Property Damage Inspections Quicker and Safer – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.12M for 15.48 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.