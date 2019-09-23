Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holding Has Upped by Dubuque Bank & Trust Company; As City Hldg Co (CHCO) Share Price Declined, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreased Position

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 12.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 6,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 57,750 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.76M, up from 51,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $153.65. About 1.25M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Grants Equity Awards Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan; 12/04/2018 – Zuora, Salesforce Alum, Is Latest Cloud Darling, Soars 48% — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Platform; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 EPS 91c-EPS 93c; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 26/04/2018 – Marketing Cloud Solutions Combined With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transforming Social Media Platforms; 16/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft – sources (Reuters) –

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in City Hldg Co (CHCO) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 4,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% . The institutional investor held 719,557 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.87 million, down from 724,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in City Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 21,812 shares traded. City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) has declined 4.42% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CHCO News: 17/05/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD 1668.HK – NET PROCEEDS OF NOTES ISSUE US$147.69 MLN; 20/03/2018 ORIENTAL UNIVERSITY CITY HOLDINGS HK – PROPOSES REDUCING CREDIT STANDING TO SHARE CAPITAL ACCOUNT OF CO BY HK$150 MLN FROM HK$516.3 MLN AS AT 28 FEB; 18/04/2018 – China South City Holdings Contracted Sales Rose 39% on Year in Year Ended March 31; 19/04/2018 – City Holding Co 1Q EPS $1.13; 27/05/2018 – China South City Holdings: May Reallocate the Use of the Proceeds for Different Uses; 16/05/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD – PROPOSES TO CONDUCT AN INTERNATIONAL OFFERING OF PROPOSED NOTES ISSUE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Global Future City Holding Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTCY); 26/04/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD 1668.HK -AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO A SUPPLY CHAIN BIG DATA JOINT VENTURE COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – DJ City Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHCO); 19/04/2018 – CITY HOLDING 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca, California-based fund reported 54,745 shares. B And T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt owns 9,049 shares. Parsons Cap Ri, Rhode Island-based fund reported 35,445 shares. Ally Fincl Inc holds 0.7% or 27,000 shares in its portfolio. Natixis owns 195,152 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Hm Payson Com has 3,426 shares. Junto LP holds 41,300 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.79% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tompkins stated it has 1,931 shares. Roundview Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 2,371 shares. 1,890 were reported by Texas Yale Cap Corporation. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 3.62 million shares. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 144,833 shares. Regal Ltd Liability reported 14,972 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Aviva Pcl accumulated 495,861 shares or 0.52% of the stock.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,415 shares to 35,345 shares, valued at $7.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in City Office Reit Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 34,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,560 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 1 investors sold CHCO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 10.80 million shares or 3.02% less from 11.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon has 0.01% invested in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) for 246,515 shares. Barclays Plc reported 20,775 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs holds 1,332 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 9,460 shares. Gp Incorporated reported 12,105 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). Bb&T Securities Lc reported 5,057 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 7,791 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board owns 36,398 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Llc owns 45,121 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard owns 1.69M shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp owns 388 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 592,807 were reported by Fmr. Aqr Capital Llc owns 5,841 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 0.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.33 per share. CHCO’s profit will be $21.97M for 14.51 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by City Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.90% negative EPS growth.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $257.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 204,196 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $62.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 2,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 454,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Gamestop Corp New (NYSE:GME).