Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding Has Lifted by Lone Pine Capital Llc; Oil Sts Intl (OIS) Shareholder Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Trimmed Its Position as Market Value Declined

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oil Sts Intl Inc (OIS) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.53% . The hedge fund held 153,790 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 173,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Oil Sts Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $801.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.89% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $13.25. About 459,064 shares traded. Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has declined 57.61% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.61% the S&P500. Some Historical OIS News: 25/04/2018 – Oil States 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N – QTRLY REVENUE $253.6 MLN VS $151.5 MLN; 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES 1Q REV. $253.6M, EST. $227.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oil States International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OIS); 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $33; 09/03/2018 – GOP Senators From Oil States Revolt Against Trump’s Steel Tariff; 26/03/2018 – Oil States Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: Oil States Energy Services Job Fair; 25/04/2018 – Business Advisories: Breaking IP News: US Supreme Court Issues Landmark Decisions in Oil States and SAS; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 197.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.96M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310.44 million, up from 658,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $151.57. About 26.14 million shares traded or 242.31% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 REVENUE IS PROJECTED TO BE $12.66 BLN TO $12.71 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 29/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce President Explains Thought Behind MuleSoft Deal; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISED ITS LONG-TERM REVENUE TARGET RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 BY $1 BLN; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SEES LONG-TERM REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 OF $21 BLN TO $23 BLN – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Ideal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Doubles Down on Small Businesses With Software Swap; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol

More notable recent Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oil States International’s Backlog Grows, But The Stock Lacks Any Clear Upside – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Oil States Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results of Operations – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (Put) (NYSE:RHT) by 249,500 shares to 275,000 shares, valued at $50.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqiyi Inc by 686,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 776,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold OIS shares while 43 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 104.76 million shares or 63.07% more from 64.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 0.02% invested in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) for 22,600 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Company reported 35 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 23,230 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Group Inc Incorporated has 0% invested in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) for 2,873 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas accumulated 356,482 shares. 12,213 are owned by Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.03% or 4.97 million shares in its portfolio. Arrowgrass Cap Prtn (Us) Ltd Partnership has 153,790 shares. 21,332 are held by Gsa Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership. Qs Investors Lc has invested 0% in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Principal Gp, Iowa-based fund reported 486,153 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability reported 23,439 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 30,534 shares. Moreover, Natixis LP has 0.01% invested in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Co accumulated 186,346 shares.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $17.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 599,600 shares to 4.53 million shares, valued at $1.21 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.06M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Transunion.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Dakota Wealth has invested 0.32% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp invested 0.33% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Evercore Wealth Lc holds 34,038 shares. Hanson Doremus Investment Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 450 shares. Capital Rech Global Invsts reported 4.44M shares stake. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Inc holds 189,938 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Com holds 18,716 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Eulav Asset Management invested in 1.57% or 237,000 shares. Webster Bank & Trust N A owns 33,034 shares. Dsc Advsrs LP holds 5,775 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Co reported 2,154 shares stake. 100,000 were accumulated by Miura Glob Ltd Llc. Nomura Inc owns 134,486 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory reported 3.22 million shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Ca holds 57,555 shares.