Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Wunderlich Securities Decreased Position by $352,814; Palouse Capital Management Holds Position in Abbvie (ABBV)

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 38.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 2,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 3,617 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $573,000, down from 5,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $145.7. About 12.97 million shares traded or 91.70% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Stake Expected to Be Less Than 5; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire MuleSoft; 23/03/2018 – Salesforce and Mulesoft a Good Buy — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – Accellion Announces Availability of its Secure File Sharing and Governance Platform on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 09/05/2018 – Benioff: MuleSoft Purchase ‘Critical’ to Salesforce Strategy; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Salesforce CEO Made 30 Times Typical Worker Last Year, But Ratio Should Have Been Much Higher — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce earnings beat on cloud strength, raises forecast; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO INVEST $2.2B IN FRENCH OVER FIVE YEARS; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 6,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 71,725 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78M, up from 64,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $65.35. About 9.07M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL’S CYC065 CDK INHIBITOR SHOWS SYNERGY WITH VENETOCLAX; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid, market signals doubts; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ROVA-T DEMONSTRATED SINGLE AGENT RESPONSES IN ADVANCED SCLC PATIENTS; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 17/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Conference Jun 2

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource invested in 4.53 million shares or 0.38% of the stock. Caprock Gru has invested 0.31% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp reported 75,176 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Avalon Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Compton Management Incorporated Ri reported 4,610 shares stake. 11,001 are held by Schroder Management Grp. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Incorporated, Rhode Island-based fund reported 4,143 shares. Security Tru holds 0.67% or 13,190 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 40,400 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Glynn Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has 278,983 shares for 8.17% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 487 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 160,380 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Marsico Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 1.08M shares or 6.15% of its portfolio. Gam Ag reported 32,660 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $8.49 million activity. On Friday, February 8 Benioff Marc sold $1.58 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 10,000 shares. Hawkins Mark J also sold $134,514 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. The insider Harris Parker sold 6,331 shares worth $1.00M. $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Weaver Amy E. Conway Craig sold 200 shares worth $32,216. BLOCK KEITH also sold $795,000 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10 million for 404.72 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $576.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 6,821 shares to 9,048 shares, valued at $987,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) by 3,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Etf (PFF).

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $260.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 94,565 shares to 67,267 shares, valued at $672,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,852 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

