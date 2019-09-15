Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Decreased Its Position by $614,688; Meta Finl Group (CASH) Holder Cranbrook Wealth Management Has Cut Its Stake as Valuation Rose

Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc sold 177,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The institutional investor held 1.36M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.13 million, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $33.97. About 404,889 shares traded or 66.04% up from the average. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 24/04/2018 – Meta Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meta Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASH); 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys New 3.6% Position in Meta Financial; 12/03/2018 – MetaBank® Announces 10-Year Renewal of Relationship with Money Network; 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit; 29/05/2018 – META FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANIES ANTICIPATE MERGER WILL CLOSE IN EARLY JULY 2018; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 49.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 4,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 4,048 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $616,000, down from 8,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $152.98. About 3.76 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Named #1 CRM Provider for Fifth Consecutive Year; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com to Use Proceeds to Partially Fund Cash Portion of MuleSoft Acquisition; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE; 13/03/2018 – Bullhorn Acquires Talent Rover and Jobscience to Accelerate the Delivery of Its Global Salesforce Offering; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, a U.S. software market. $MULE jumped more than 20% on the news:; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce Plans More Than $2 Billion Investment in France; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: REPRESENTS 36% PREMIUM OVER MULESOFT’S CLOSE PRICE; 13/04/2018 – Salesforce Achieved Gender Parity, But It’s a Constant Struggle

Analysts await Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 108.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CASH’s profit will be $18.94 million for 16.99 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold CASH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 28.78 million shares or 11.99% more from 25.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pacific Ridge Capital Ptnrs Limited Company has 0.45% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 62,120 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 4,311 shares. Indexiq Advisors holds 64,470 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). 7,926 were accumulated by Smith Asset Grp Lp. Elk Creek Partners Ltd Liability has invested 0.6% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Second Curve Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 591,809 shares. Sigma Planning stated it has 118,861 shares. Amer Financial Gru accumulated 437,092 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 430,898 shares. Blackrock reported 4.63M shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Driehaus Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.28% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Lc has invested 0.02% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).

Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $438.45 million and $347.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 6,693 shares to 33,986 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 13,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,551 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40M for 191.23 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $358.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 4,816 shares to 16,508 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 1,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (NYSE:CVA).